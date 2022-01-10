Chile's Codelco to push forward maiden lithium exploration in Maricunga

SANTIAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Chilean state miner Codelco,
the world's top copper producer, plans to start lithium
exploration in the country's northern Maricunga salt flats in
the first quarter of the year, part of a foray to develop the
metal key for electric vehicle batteries.
Codelco, in a statement sent to Reuters on Monday, said the
process would involve looking at groundwater conditions and
concentration of lithium in the saltwater brine, which would
determine how the project moved forward.
"We expect to be able to start exploration activities in the
Salar de Maricunga within the first quarter of 2022, which will
last 10 months, though it may be delayed depending on the
weather conditions next winter," Codelco said.
The lithium push, Codelco's first, could stir up the sector
longer-term in the Andean country that has the world's largest
reserves of the ultra-light metal. The price of lithium has been
rocketing on soaring demand for electric cars.
Maricunga's 90 square miles (145 square km) make it less
than 5% of the size of Chile's vast lithium-rich Salar de
Atacama, though high-grade deposits of the metal in some parts
of the flat make it attractive to prospective miners.
"This will be the first exploration campaign," Codelco
added. "The execution of more studies and a possible future
exploitation project will then be decided."
Codelco said that various permits had been processed last
year to begin the exploration. "To date, a couple of them are
pending, which should be approved in coming months," it added.
Chile is currently holding an auction process to award
operating contracts for exploration and production of 400,000
tonnes of lithium, the result of which should be known this week
despite push-back from some lawmakers.
President-elect Gabriel Boric, who takes office in March,
has said he wants to create a state lithium company to develop
the country's reserves of the metal.
Chilean company SQM, the world's second largest
lithium producer, and giant miner Albemarle currently
lead lithium development in Chile. They are among the five
companies that are in the running in the new auction.
