China's tech-heavy ChiNext rallies for second day on historic market reform

* SSEC -0.4%, CSI300 0.1%
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.4%, Shanghai->HK
daily
quota used 1.3%
BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shares on China's
tech-heavy ChiNext board rallied for the second trading day on
Tuesday as investors cheered the latest reform and relaxation of
the bourse's listing and trading rules.
** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up
0.13%, with its consumer staples sector up 1.85%,
while utilities index was down 1.75%. The Shanghai
Composite index was down 0.36% at 3,373.58
** ChiNext rose 0.63%, while the STAR50 index
was down 1.58%.
** Shares of a dozen companies surged for a second day after
their debut on the ChiNext board on Monday, following a historic
reform that allows Shenzhen to challenge Shanghai for tech
listings.
** Anhui Jinchun Nonwoven Co triggered intraday
circuit breakers twice on Tuesday, as its shares soared by
76.9%. Shares of Shengyuan Environmental Protection Co
, which debuted a day earlier, also surged 56.1% on
Tuesday.
** New ChiNext shares can now trade without daily cap for the
first five trading days, and can trade up to 20% in sessions
afterwards. It allowed shares to rise or fall up to 10%
previously.
** BOC International analysts wrote that a revamped ChiNext
board will benefit brokerages who have listing projects on hand
and new shares in the short term, and tech shares in the long
run.
** To add relief to the market, China said on Tuesday it agreed
with the United States to continue pushing forward the
implementation of the Phase 1 trade deal reached earlier this
year during a call between top trade negotiators of the two
countries.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index
was firmer by 1.38%, while Japan's Nikkei index
closed up 1.35%.
** At 07:02 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 6.9125 per
U.S. dollar, 0.09% firmer than the previous close of 6.919.
(Reporting by Cheng Leng in Beijing, Luoyan Liu and Andrew
Galbraith in Shanghai; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)