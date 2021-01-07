Foreigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks in the week ended Dec. 30

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net buyers of
Japanese equities in the week ended Dec. 30 as investor risk
appetite improved on hopes over the U.S. pandemic relief package
and optimism that coronavirus vaccinations will quicken the
global economic recovery.
Overseas investors were net buyers of stocks worth 67.19
billion Japanese yen ($650.25 million) last week after net sales
of 176.47 billion yen in the previous week, data from Japanese
exchanges showed.
They purchased 74.59 billion yen worth of derivatives last
week but sold 7.4 billion yen in cash equities markets, the data
showed.
Japanese equities benchmarks, the Nikkei share average
jumped 2.9% last week and the Topix index gained
1.5%, both recording their biggest gains in five weeks.
Meanwhile, Japanese investors purchased overseas equities
worth 159.9 billion yen last week, marking their first net
buying in eight weeks, finance ministry data showed.
Last year, foreigners sold 6.1 trillion yen worth Japanese
equities, which included 2.74 trillion yen worth of derivatives
and 3.36 trillion yen in cash markets.
($1 = 103.3300 yen)
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy;
editing by Jason Neely)