Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Foreigners turn net sellers of Japanese equities in the week ended Dec. 25, 2020

01/04/2021 | 02:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Foreign investors turned net sellers of Japanese equities in the week ended Dec. 25, 2020, on concerns over the spread of a mutant variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Britain.

Overseas investors were net sellers of stocks worth 176.47 billion Japanese yen ($1.71 billion) in the Dec. 21-25 week, marking their biggest weekly net selling in eight weeks, data from Japanese exchanges showed.

They sold 126.46 billion yen worth of derivatives and 50.01 billion yen in cash equities markets, the data showed.

The Topix index fell 0.8% in the week ended Dec. 25, while the Nikkei share average slipped 0.4%.

However, both the indexes recorded solid gains in 2020. The Topix index rose 4.8% last year, while the Nikkei average gained 16%. ($1 = 102.9900 yen)

(Reporting By Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NIKKEI 225
02:27aJapanese Shares Close Down as Expected COVID-19 Related Restrictions Worry In..
MT
02:26aForeigners turn net sellers of Japanese equities in the week ended Dec. 25, 2..
RE
02:12aNIKKEI 225 : Japanese Shares End Lower on Plans to Impose State of Emergency in ..
MT
01:54aAsian factories bounce back from COVID-19 hit, tighter controls cloud outlook
RE
01:49aGLOBAL ECONOMY-Asian factories bounce back from COVID-19 hit, tighter control..
RE
01:22aJapan stocks start year in red as Tokyo braces for state of emergency
RE
01/04India's manufacturing sector ends 2020 on brighter note
RE
01/03NIKKEI 225 : Japan's Manufacturing Sector Stabilizes in December
MT
01/03Asia shares reach record, Nikkei restrained by lockdown risk
RE
01/03Japanese shares fall as PM Suga considers state of emergency for Tokyo
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
02:56aSUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL : Commencement of SMBC Nikko Capital Markets Ltd. ADGM..
PU
01:22aJapan stocks start year in red as Tokyo braces for state of emergency
RE
12:42aSHOWA DENKO K K : New Year Message from Kohei Morikawa, Showa Denko President an..
AQ
12:23aJapan's Kirin to invest $30 million in maker of Indian craft beer Bira
RE
01/04MARKET CHATTER : Honda to Recall Over 1 Million Cars in China Over Defective Fue..
MT
01/03MARKET CHATTER : Countrywide 5G Reach to Take Few More Years in Japan
MT
01/03Japanese shares fall as PM Suga considers state of emergency for Tokyo
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 2112 End-of-day quote.2.03%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 92470 End-of-day quote.1.83%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 217 End-of-day quote.1.40%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2277 End-of-day quote.1.20%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. 3075 End-of-day quote.1.15%
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 2054 End-of-day quote.-3.11%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 988 End-of-day quote.-3.23%
SAPPORO HOLDINGS LIMITED 1991 End-of-day quote.-3.26%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 350 End-of-day quote.-3.58%
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION 1531 End-of-day quote.-3.89%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ