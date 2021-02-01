Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Jan factory activity hit 3-month high, job cuts subside

02/01/2021 | 12:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's factory activity expanded at its strongest pace in three months in January, fuelled by a continued recovery in demand and output, according to a private survey which also showed firms cut jobs at the slowest pace in 10 months.

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index , compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 57.7 in January from December's 56.4, above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for the sixth straight month.

Sub indexes tracking new orders and output rose to their highest since October, indicating strong growth in demand.

"Factories continued to ramp-up production at an above-trend pace, and the sustained upturn in new work intakes suggests that there is room for capacity expansion in the near-term," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

That chimes with a Reuters poll, published last week, which predicted Asia's third-largest economy would recover at a quicker pace than previously thought on increasing hopes of further fiscal expansion and a successful coronavirus vaccine rollout.

Still, firms reduced headcount for the tenth month in a row, although the rate of job cuts was the weakest in the current 10-month contraction.

Meanwhile, an increase in input prices at their fastest pace since Sept. 2018 forced firms to raise output prices at the strongest rate in more than a year, raising the chance of overall inflation remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's medium-term target of 4%.

Despite higher inflation, the RBI is not expected to change its accommodative stance anytime soon, the Reuters poll found.

Optimism about the coming year improved last month.

"Companies cheered the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and became more optimistic towards growth prospects, a position that is supportive of investment and job creation as businesses attempt to rebuild their inventories of finished goods and meet demand needs," added De Lima. (Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IHS MARKIT LTD. -0.82% 87.08 Delayed Quote.-3.06%
NIKKEI 225 -1.89% 27663.39 Real-time Quote.0.80%
All news about NIKKEI 225
02/01India's Jan factory activity hit 3-month high, job cuts subside
RE
01/31Asian shares rally as retail crowd catch silver bug
RE
01/31Japanese shares gain on upbeat profit forecasts, tech boost
RE
01/31Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.33% in early trade
RE
01/31PANASONIC : Japan's Panasonic to end solar panel production - domestic media
RE
01/31JAPAN'S PANASONIC TO END SOLAR PANEL : domestic media
RE
01/29Silver jumps, stocks slide as social trading roils market
RE
01/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Down 2% as GameStop Frenzy Continues
DJ
01/29Dollar, stocks slide as virus, social trading cools sentiment
RE
01/29WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Extend Fall as GameStop Frenzy Continues
DJ
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
01/31TOYOTA MOTOR : COVID-19 cases at Toyota facilities (disclosed Jan 2021)
PU
01/31TOYOTA MOTOR : Lexus Announces 2020 Global Sales Results
PU
01/31NIKON : joins RE100, a global initiative committed to 100% renewable electricity
PU
01/31PANASONIC : Main events scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2
AQ
01/31EAST JAPAN RAILWAY : Bullet trains start trial run of "office car" for passenger..
AQ
01/31NISSAN MOTOR : announces management appointment
PU
01/31EISAI : to Launch Parkinson's Disease Treatment Equfina in South Korea
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SUMITOMO DAINIPPON PHARMA CO., LTD. 1697 End-of-day quote.7.88%
MITSUI FUDOSAN CO., LTD. 2118.5 End-of-day quote.3.34%
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION 591 End-of-day quote.2.96%
NISSHIN SEIFUN GROUP INC. 1762 End-of-day quote.2.50%
FUJI ELECTRIC CO., LTD. 4165 End-of-day quote.2.08%
MITSUBISHI LOGISTICS CORPORATION 2909 End-of-day quote.-6.16%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 237 End-of-day quote.-6.32%
CANON INC. 2294.5 End-of-day quote.-7.35%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 401 End-of-day quote.-8.03%
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 1396 End-of-day quote.-8.40%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ