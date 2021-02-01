India's Jan factory activity hit 3-month high, job cuts subside

BENGALURU, Feb 1 (Reuters) - India's factory activity
expanded at its strongest pace in three months in January,
fuelled by a continued recovery in demand and output, according
to a private survey which also showed firms cut jobs at the
slowest pace in 10 months.
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
, compiled by IHS Markit, rose to 57.7 in January
from December's 56.4, above the 50-level separating growth from
contraction for the sixth straight month.
Sub indexes tracking new orders and output rose to their
highest since October, indicating strong growth in demand.
"Factories continued to ramp-up production at an above-trend
pace, and the sustained upturn in new work intakes suggests that
there is room for capacity expansion in the near-term," noted
Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.
That chimes with a Reuters poll, published last week, which
predicted Asia's third-largest economy would recover at a
quicker pace than previously thought on increasing hopes of
further fiscal expansion and a successful coronavirus vaccine
rollout.
Still, firms reduced headcount for the tenth month in a row,
although the rate of job cuts was the weakest in the current
10-month contraction.
Meanwhile, an increase in input prices at their fastest pace
since Sept. 2018 forced firms to raise output prices at the
strongest rate in more than a year, raising the chance of
overall inflation remaining above the Reserve Bank of India's
medium-term target of 4%.
Despite higher inflation, the RBI is not expected to change
its accommodative stance anytime soon, the Reuters poll found.
Optimism about the coming year improved last month.
"Companies cheered the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines and
became more optimistic towards growth prospects, a position that
is supportive of investment and job creation as businesses
attempt to rebuild their inventories of finished goods and meet
demand needs," added De Lima.
(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Kim Coghill)