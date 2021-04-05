India's factory activity slows to 7-mth low on renewed COVID-19 lockdowns

BENGALURU, April 5 (Reuters) - India's factory activity grew
at its weakest pace in seven months in March as renewed
lockdowns to curtail a resurgence in COVID-19 cases dampened
domestic demand and output, a private survey showed, forcing
firms to cut headcount again.
Last week, the Indian government advised federal states to
try and control the rapid spread of the virus. Tighter
restrictions on activity suggest factories could be in for a
tough April.
The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index
, compiled by IHS Markit, declined to a seven-month
low of 55.4 last month from February's 57.5, but remained above
the 50-level separating growth from contraction for an eighth
straight month.
Despite foreign orders growing at a faster pace in March, a
sub-index tracking overall demand declined to its lowest since
August 2020. Output also grew at its weakest pace in seven
months.
"Survey participants indicated that demand growth was
constrained by the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, while
the rise in input buying was curtailed by an intensification of
cost pressures," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate
director at IHS Markit.
"With COVID-19 restrictions expanded and lockdown measures
re-introduced in many states, Indian manufacturers look set to
experience a challenging month in April."
Although Asia's third-largest economy was predicted to grow
at a faster pace this fiscal year than previously thought,
according to a Reuters poll published last week, a significant
majority of economists said a surge in coronavirus cases was the
biggest risk to the outlook.
After a year-long spree of job cuts, factories intensified
the rate of layoffs to its strongest in six months in March.
Both input and output prices increased at a slower pace last
month, signalling overall inflation that accelerated to a
three-month high in February might ease and stay within the
Reserve Bank of India's inflation target of 2-6%.
That would help the central bank maintain its accommodative
policy stance to support economic growth but optimism about the
year ahead waned.
"While predictions that the vaccination programme will curb
the disease and underpin output growth in the year ahead meant
that business confidence remained positive, growing uncertainty
over the near-term outlook due to a rise in COVID-19 cases
dragged sentiment to a seven-month low," De Lima said.
