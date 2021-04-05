Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

India's factory activity slows to seven-month low on renewed COVID-19 lockdowns

04/05/2021 | 01:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A worker pours molten iron from a ladle to make automobile spare parts inside an iron casting factory in Ahmedabad

BENGALURU(Reuters) - India's factory activity grew at its weakest pace in seven months in March as renewed lockdowns to curtail a resurgence in COVID-19 cases dampened domestic demand and output, a private survey showed, forcing firms to cut headcount again.

Last week, the Indian government advised federal states to try and control the rapid spread of the virus. Tighter restrictions on activity suggest factories could be in for a tough April.

The Nikkei Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, declined to a seven-month low of 55.4 last month from February's 57.5, but remained above the 50-level separating growth from contraction for an eighth straight month.

Despite foreign orders growing at a faster pace in March, a sub-index tracking overall demand declined to its lowest since August 2020. Output also grew at its weakest pace in seven months.

"Survey participants indicated that demand growth was constrained by the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the rise in input buying was curtailed by an intensification of cost pressures," said Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.

"With COVID-19 restrictions expanded and lockdown measures re-introduced in many states, Indian manufacturers look set to experience a challenging month in April."

Although Asia's third-largest economy was predicted to grow at a faster pace this fiscal year than previously thought, according to a Reuters poll published last week, a significant majority of economists said a surge in coronavirus cases was the biggest risk to the outlook.

After a year-long spree of job cuts, factories intensified the rate of layoffs to its strongest in six months in March.

Both input and output prices increased at a slower pace last month, signalling overall inflation that accelerated to a three-month high in February might ease and stay within the Reserve Bank of India's inflation target of 2-6%.

That would help the central bank maintain its accommodative policy stance to support economic growth but optimism about the year ahead waned.

"While predictions that the vaccination programme will curb the disease and underpin output growth in the year ahead meant that business confidence remained positive, growing uncertainty over the near-term outlook due to a rise in COVID-19 cases dragged sentiment to a seven-month low," De Lima said.

(Reporting by Indradip Ghosh; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NIKKEI 225
01:39aBerkshire Hathaway Plans to Issue Yen-Denominated Bonds, Nikkei Reports
DJ
01:10aIndia's factory activity slows to seven-month low on renewed COVID-19 lockdow..
RE
01:00aIndia's factory activity slows to 7-mth low on renewed COVID-19 lockdowns
RE
04/04Stocks gain, U.S. debts under pressure after bumper jobs data
RE
04/04Japanese shares rise as strong U.S. job data lifts sentiment, index heavyweig..
RE
04/04Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.50% in early trade
RE
04/02Japan and U.S. aim for chip supply chain deal with PM Suga's visit, Nikkei sa..
RE
04/02GLOBAL MARKETS : Dollar, U.S. Treasuries edge higher on strong U.S. labour repor..
RE
04/02DIARY OF A MELTDOWN : how the Archegos Capital fire sale went down
RE
04/02Dollar, U.S. Treasuries edge higher on strong U.S. labor report
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
12:36aMITSUI CHEMICALS  : rsquo; Osaka Works Recognized as Super Accredited Business
PU
12:19aSUZUKI MOTOR  : starts car production at new Gujarat plant in India
AQ
12:10aACCELERATION OF THE DEVELOPMENT OF K : 694kb]
PU
12:02aTOYOTA MOTOR  : GAZOO Racing Presents World Debut of the New GR 86
PU
04/04SoftBank to Lead $1.2 Billion Investment in Genetic-Testing Company Invitae
DJ
04/04SUMITOMO HEAVY INDUSTRIES  : Research Breakthrough by Sumitomo Heavy Industries ..
PU
04/04MARKET CHATTER : ByteDance Deems India's Bank Account Freeze as Harassment
MT
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SONY CORPORATION 12200 End-of-day quote.4.72%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 9840 End-of-day quote.4.57%
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. 5570 End-of-day quote.4.50%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 9787 End-of-day quote.4.22%
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 10500 End-of-day quote.4.17%
KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 585 End-of-day quote.-2.01%
NICHIREI CORPORATION 2774 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
MARUBENI CORPORATION 889 End-of-day quote.-2.45%
THE KANSAI ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INCORPORATED 1129 End-of-day quote.-3.01%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 1951 End-of-day quote.-3.42%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ