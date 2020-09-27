Log in
Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Summary 
Summary

JAPAN'S CHIPMAKER KIOXIA TO SCRAP IPO PLAN - NIKKEI BUSINESS

09/27/2020 | 12:47am EDT

JAPAN'S CHIPMAKER KIOXIA TO SCRAP IPO PLAN - NIKKEI BUSINESS

Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. 1565 End-of-day quote.8.91%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. 1752 End-of-day quote.7.55%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 6950 End-of-day quote.7.42%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5680 End-of-day quote.4.41%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1091 End-of-day quote.4.10%
RAKUTEN, INC. 1158 End-of-day quote.-2.44%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2700 End-of-day quote.-2.53%
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 6710 End-of-day quote.-2.85%
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 15590 End-of-day quote.-3.56%
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 5418 End-of-day quote.-3.58%
