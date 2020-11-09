JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE ERASES GAINS

Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 11/09 01:25:00 am
24839.84 PTS   +2.12%
11/09China blue chip shares flat near five-year peak, tech firms weigh
RE
11/09Japan's nikkei average erases gains
RE
11/09Asian stocks rally as investors applaud vaccine development
RE
All news about NIKKEI 225
11/09Hoping for economic boost, most Japan firms want Tokyo Olympics to go ahead
RE
11/09Nikkei gains as hospitality shares jump, stay-home winners lose footing
RE
11/09Japan's nikkei average futures up 2.1% in early trade
RE
11/09Dow Surges to Highest Level Since February on Vaccine Results, Biden Win
DJ
11/09WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P and Dow advance, Treasury yields soar on potent..
RE
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
04:05aNIKON : introduces the LASER 50 and LASER 30 Laser Rangefinders
PU
03:29aFUJITSU : and Tokyo Medical and Dental University Leverage World's Fastest Super..
AQ
03:28aDAIKIN INDUSTRIES : to take part in Singapore centralized cooling system project
AQ
01:07aMITSUBISHI MOTORS : Releases Full Specifications for the Restyled ECLIPSE CROSS ..
PU
01:05aMITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL : MUFG Cancels the Acquisition of DVB's Aviation Invest..
PU
01:03aCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by LOSMANN GMBH via Amazon
PU
01:03aCANON : requests removal of toner cartridges offered by Amaze Brands from Amazon..
PU
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
BANDAI NAMCO HOLDINGS INC. 8996 End-of-day quote.9.83%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 2833.5 End-of-day quote.9.42%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 373 End-of-day quote.8.12%
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3010 End-of-day quote.6.51%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 1473 End-of-day quote.5.97%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 188 End-of-day quote.-3.59%
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 4517 End-of-day quote.-4.36%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED 392 End-of-day quote.-6.44%
MINEBEAMITSUMI INC. 1875 End-of-day quote.-7.64%
EISAI CO., LTD. 7819 End-of-day quote.-23.64%
