Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Nikkei 225
  4. News
  5. Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
End-of-day quote  -  2022-12-19
27237.64 PTS   -1.05%
12/19Asian stocks fall, yen surges on BOJ surprise policy shift
RE
12/19Japan's Nikkei falls to 2-month low after BOJ's policy tweak
RE
12/19BOJ allows yields to rise more in surprise tweak to policy
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN MORE THAN 4%…

12/19/2022 | 10:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE FUTURES DOWN MORE THAN 4%


© Reuters 2022
All news about NIKKEI 225
12/19Asian stocks fall, yen surges on BOJ surprise policy shift
RE
12/19Japan's Nikkei falls to 2-month low after BOJ's policy tweak
RE
12/19BOJ allows yields to rise more in surprise tweak to policy
RE
12/19Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower; China Keeps..
DJ
12/19Japanese shares regain ground from six-week low
RE
12/19Japan's nikkei average futures down more than 4%…
RE
12/19Asian markets mostly weaker as investors question China reopening
RE
12/19Japan's nikkei average futures down 0.22% in early trade…
RE
12/19Japan budget proposal for FY2023/24 could be as high as 114 trln yen - Nikkei
RE
12/19Wall St posts fourth straight drop, Treasury yields rise as recession fears weigh
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Heatmap : ETF components DWS