NIKKEI 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 08/27 02:25:00 am
23208.86 PTS   -0.35%
01:15aNikkei extends losses, down 2%
RE
01:10aJapan's nikkei average tumbles after media reports abe set to resign
RE
08/27Nikkei gains, Fed's new strategy boosts financials
RE
JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE TUMBLES AFTER MEDIA REPORTS ABE SET TO RESIGN

08/28/2020 | 01:10am EDT

JAPAN'S NIKKEI AVERAGE TUMBLES AFTER MEDIA REPORTS ABE SET TO RESIGN

All news about NIKKEI 225
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 3982 End-of-day quote.5.62%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 1842 End-of-day quote.3.72%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 723 End-of-day quote.3.14%
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 1725 End-of-day quote.3.11%
MARUHA NICHIRO CORPORATION 2332 End-of-day quote.2.46%
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. 717 End-of-day quote.-3.50%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 569 End-of-day quote.-3.72%
NIKON CORPORATION 802 End-of-day quote.-3.95%
TOKYU FUDOSAN HOLDINGS CORPORATION 433 End-of-day quote.-3.99%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 421 End-of-day quote.-4.97%
