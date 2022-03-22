Log in
Homepage
Indexes
Nikkei 225
News
Summary
N225
JP9010C00002
NIKKEI 225
(N225)
Add to my list
End-of-day quote
03-22
27224.11
PTS
+1.48%
03/22
Japan's nikkei rises above 28,000 for first time since jan 18…
RE
03/22
Tech, auto help Japanese shares notch 9-week high
RE
03/22
Japan's nikkei average futures up 1.37% in early trade…
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Heatmap
Components
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
News of the index components
MarketScreener Strategies
JAPAN'S NIKKEI RISES ABOVE 28,000 FOR FIRST TIME SINCE JAN 18…
03/22/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
JAPAN'S NIKKEI RISES ABOVE 28,000 FOR FIRST TIME SINCE JAN 18
© Reuters 2022
All news about NIKKEI 225
03/22
Japan's nikkei rises above 28,000 for first time since jan 18…
RE
03/22
Tech, auto help Japanese shares notch 9-week high
RE
03/22
Japan's nikkei average futures up 1.37% in early trade…
RE
03/22
Wall Street Set for Cautious Gains as Traders Digest Powell's Inflation Comments
MT
03/22
Asian Stock Markets Gain on Softer Yen, Alibaba Buyback, US Futures
MT
03/22
Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to Over Two-Month Low
MT
03/22
Nikkei 225 Up 1.5% On Softer Yen, Oil Issues Rise
MT
03/22
Earthquake in Japan Puts Capital at Risk of Blackouts
MT
03/22
Russia Gives Up Peace Treaty Negotiations with Japan over Anti-Russian War Stance
MT
03/22
Japan Index Reaches One-Month High; Toyota Motor Halts More Than Half of its Local Prod..
MT
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
03/22
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER
: TEPCO Power GridRequest for Continued Cooperation to Save Electrici..
PU
03/22
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER
: HoldingsRequest for Continued Cooperation to Save Electricity
PU
03/22
ITOCHU
: Announces Formation of Capital and Business Partnership with iPrice, Operator of ..
PU
03/22
MARUHA NICHIRO
: announces Investment in U.S.-Based Food Company Happi Foodi®
PU
03/22
DENSO
: Joint Research Shows that DENSO's Microalga, Coccomyxa sp. KJ Has Virucidal Effect..
PU
03/22
KDDI
: Successfully Completed World's First Commercial Testing for Telecom Infra Project (..
PU
03/22
Mitsubishi Electric to Develop I&C System Design for Holtec International's SMR-160 Sma..
BU
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Rankings NIKKEI 225
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.
5455
7.89%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD
5630
6.03%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD.
2556
5.69%
TDK CORPORATION
4295
5.01%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION
2334.5
4.90%
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD.
3015
-1.47%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION
1557
-1.70%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA
11750
-3.45%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD
11040
-3.50%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD.
8410
-4.54%
Heatmap :
% Price Change by Sector
Equities / Eco. Sectors
Equities / Ind. Groups
% Price Change by Stock
1 d
5 d
1 w
1 m
3 m
6 m
1 y
3 y
5 y
10 y
1st jan.
