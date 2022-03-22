Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Nikkei 225
  4. News
  5. Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

JAPAN'S NIKKEI RISES ABOVE 28,000 FOR FIRST TIME SINCE JAN 18…

03/22/2022 | 11:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JAPAN'S NIKKEI RISES ABOVE 28,000 FOR FIRST TIME SINCE JAN 18


© Reuters 2022
All news about NIKKEI 225
03/22Japan's nikkei rises above 28,000 for first time since jan 18…
RE
03/22Tech, auto help Japanese shares notch 9-week high
RE
03/22Japan's nikkei average futures up 1.37% in early trade…
RE
03/22Wall Street Set for Cautious Gains as Traders Digest Powell's Inflation Comments
MT
03/22Asian Stock Markets Gain on Softer Yen, Alibaba Buyback, US Futures
MT
03/22Tokyo's Daily COVID-19 Cases Fall to Over Two-Month Low
MT
03/22Nikkei 225 Up 1.5% On Softer Yen, Oil Issues Rise
MT
03/22Earthquake in Japan Puts Capital at Risk of Blackouts
MT
03/22Russia Gives Up Peace Treaty Negotiations with Japan over Anti-Russian War Stance
MT
03/22Japan Index Reaches One-Month High; Toyota Motor Halts More Than Half of its Local Prod..
MT
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
03/22TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : TEPCO Power GridRequest for Continued Cooperation to Save Electrici..
PU
03/22TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER : HoldingsRequest for Continued Cooperation to Save Electricity
PU
03/22ITOCHU : Announces Formation of Capital and Business Partnership with iPrice, Operator of ..
PU
03/22MARUHA NICHIRO : announces Investment in U.S.-Based Food Company Happi Foodi®
PU
03/22DENSO : Joint Research Shows that DENSO's Microalga, Coccomyxa sp. KJ Has Virucidal Effect..
PU
03/22KDDI : Successfully Completed World's First Commercial Testing for Telecom Infra Project (..
PU
03/22Mitsubishi Electric to Develop I&C System Design for Holtec International's SMR-160 Sma..
BU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Rankings NIKKEI 225
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 5455 Delayed Quote.7.89%
TAIYO YUDEN CO LTD 5630 Delayed Quote.6.03%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. 2556 Delayed Quote.5.69%
TDK CORPORATION 4295 Delayed Quote.5.01%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 2334.5 Delayed Quote.4.90%
DAI NIPPON PRINTING CO., LTD. 3015 Delayed Quote.-1.47%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1557 Delayed Quote.-1.70%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 11750 Delayed Quote.-3.45%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD 11040 Delayed Quote.-3.50%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 8410 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
Heatmap :