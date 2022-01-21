JGB yields fall after U.S. bond yields steady

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB)
yields fell on Friday after U.S. Treasury yields steadied, with
weak equities and moderately solid outcome of a government
auction supporting sentiment.
The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to
0.130% and the 20-year JGB yield fell one basis
point to 0.525%.
U.S. Treasury yields were steady overnight after a rapid
sell-off that sent yields to two-year highs drew buying
interest.
Japan's Nikkei index fell as much as 2% earlier in the
session as technology heavyweights tracked Nasdaq's overnight
loss.
The Ministry of Finance's liquidity auction received bids
worth 3.51 times the amount available, slightly higher than a
bid-cover ratio of 3.50 at the previous auction, which market
participants said was reasonably solid.
The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.715% and
the 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to
0.755%.
The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus
0.075% and the five-year yield fell one bps to
minus 0.040%.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to
151.03, with a trading volume of 23,880 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)