Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Nikkei 225
  4. News
  5. Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 01/20 01:25:00 am
27772.93 PTS   +1.11%
12:22aJGB yields fall after U.S. bond yields steady
RE
01/20Japanese shares track Wall Street lower, tech stocks weigh
RE
01/20Wall Street Set for Gains; Jobless Claims Jump to 286,000
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

JGB yields fall after U.S. bond yields steady

01/21/2022 | 12:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Friday after U.S. Treasury yields steadied, with weak equities and moderately solid outcome of a government auction supporting sentiment.

The 10-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.130% and the 20-year JGB yield fell one basis point to 0.525%.

U.S. Treasury yields were steady overnight after a rapid sell-off that sent yields to two-year highs drew buying interest.

Japan's Nikkei index fell as much as 2% earlier in the session as technology heavyweights tracked Nasdaq's overnight loss.

The Ministry of Finance's liquidity auction received bids worth 3.51 times the amount available, slightly higher than a bid-cover ratio of 3.50 at the previous auction, which market participants said was reasonably solid.

The 30-year JGB yield was flat at 0.715% and the 40-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.755%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at minus 0.075% and the five-year yield fell one bps to minus 0.040%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.19 point to 151.03, with a trading volume of 23,880 lots.

(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NIKKEI 225
12:22aJGB yields fall after U.S. bond yields steady
RE
01/20Japanese shares track Wall Street lower, tech stocks weigh
RE
01/20Wall Street Set for Gains; Jobless Claims Jump to 286,000
MT
01/20Japan Government Imposes COVID Quasi-Emergency Again Despite Public Urge to Call the Vi..
MT
01/20Asian Stock Markets Unevenly Higher; Hong Kong Surges
MT
01/20Nikkei 225 Up 1.1% on Bargain-Hunting, New York Futures
MT
01/20Stocks slip in Europe as investors refine Fed hike bets
RE
01/20Japan Records Trade Deficit for Fifth Month in a Row in December 2021
MT
01/20Japan Exports and Imports Reach New Highs in December 2021
MT
01/20Foreigners turn net sellers of Japanese stocks after three weeks of buying
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
12:22aSUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES : New Year Message to Managerial Staff
PU
12:20aHonda to Co-develop Lithium Batteries With Boston-based SES
MT
12:12aESTABLISHMENT OF A SUBSIDIARY IN DEN : 648kb]
PU
12:12aMITSUBISHI : Announces Changes of Directors and Officers for FY2022
PU
12:06aSony looking to add new partners to its EV project-executive
RE
01/20Toyota Motor To Cut Japanese Production In January After COVID-19 Cases Rise
MT
01/20Sony seeks new partners for transformative EV project -executive
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 5960 Delayed Quote.5.49%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2422 Delayed Quote.2.63%
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD. 5176 Delayed Quote.2.45%
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD 3090 Delayed Quote.2.32%
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION 8640 Delayed Quote.2.25%
JTEKT CORPORATION 951 Delayed Quote.-5.56%
FUJIKURA LTD. 576 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 11260 Delayed Quote.-5.93%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 57430 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
INPEX CORPORATION 1041 Delayed Quote.-6.89%
Heatmap :