    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
End-of-day quote  -  2022-07-22
27914.66 PTS   +0.40%
07/24JGB yields slide on renewed recession fears
RE
07/24Japan's Nikkei set to snap 7-day winning streak; Fed meet, U.S. GDP in focus
RE
07/24Japan's nikkei average futures down 0.86% in early trade…
RE
JGB yields slide on renewed recession fears

07/24/2022 | 11:52pm EDT
July 25 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond yields fell to their lowest levels in months on Monday, as investors retreated from risk-on positions amid renewed fears of a global economic slowdown.

The benchmark 10-year JGB yield fell 3.5 basis points to 0.180%, its lowest figure since March 14.

The five-year yield fell into negative territory, dropping 2 basis points to minus 0.015%.

The demand for JGBs heightened as Japan's Nikkei share average looked set to snap a seven-day winning streak after data showed U.S. business activity had contracted for the first time in nearly two years.

"The PMI results contradicted expectations that a shift in demand to services was a reason behind the weakness in goods," said Toru Moritani, chief market economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation. "The expectations that consumption would bounce back at least for the summer leisure season have also retreated."

Yields on longer-term notes fell across the board.

The 20-year yield fell 5 basis points to 0.810%, the 30-year yield fell 4 basis points to 1.185%, and the 40-year yield fell 3 basis points to 1.395%.

The two-year yield was flat at -0.080%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures rose 0.51 point to 150.26.

(Reporting by Sam Byford and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
07/22Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - media
RE
07/22Shinzo Abe's suspected assassin to undergo psychiatric evaluation - media
RE
07/22Stocks Signal Declines as US Futures Retreat Pre-Bell; Asia Mixed, Europe Higher
MT
07/22Asian Stock Markets Wobble Higher on Pandemic and Real Estate Outlooks
MT
07/22Nikkei 225 Up 0.4% on Tech and Transport Issues, Soft Yen
MT
07/22Japan Private Sector Expansion Slows to Four-month Low in July
MT
07/22Japan Composite PMI Rises at Slowest Rate in Four Months as Both Manufacturing and Serv..
MT
07/24NURTURING NEXT GENERATION LEADERS CO : The TOMODACHI Sumitomo Corporation Scholarship Prog..
PU
07/24Japan's Nikkei set to snap 7-day winning streak; Fed meet, U.S. GDP in focus
RE
07/24AOZORA BANK : Corporate Governance Report
PU
07/24MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES :
PU
07/24KONICA MINOLTA : Obtains Manufacturing and Marketing Approval for its GenMineTOP Cancer Ge..
PU
07/22Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's disruptor-in-chief, runs out of road
RE
07/22FUJI IS THE PLACE TO BE! THE 3 SITES : Part 1
PU
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Rankings NIKKEI 225
MEIJI HOLDINGS CO LTD 7070 Delayed Quote.2.91%
CREDIT SAISON CO., LTD. 1703 Delayed Quote.2.22%
TOKYU CORPORATION 1608 Delayed Quote.2.10%
NICHIREI CORPORATION 2429 Delayed Quote.1.97%
TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. 3105 Delayed Quote.1.97%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 11705 Delayed Quote.-2.66%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD 16165 Delayed Quote.-2.91%
YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION 4425 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
NIKON CORPORATION 1540 Delayed Quote.-3.08%
EISAI CO., LTD. 6044 Delayed Quote.-4.73%
Heatmap :