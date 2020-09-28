JGBs fall as higher equities dim safe-haven debt demand

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices
fell on Monday as stronger stocks dampened the safe-haven appeal
of debt, while some investors were on the sidelines as the end
of quarter neared.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures lost 0.10 point to
152.06, with a trading volume of 15,695 lots while the 10-year
JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.015%.
In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield
added 1.5 basis points to 0.405%.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to
0.610%.
The 40-year JGB yield climbed 1.5 basis
points to 0.650%, after hitting a level unseen since early July
of 0.655%.
At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield
rose 1 basis point to minus 0.150%, while the
five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus
0.110%.
Japanese shares closed higher on Monday, driven by a bigger
appetite for stocks set to go ex-dividend this week, with the
benchmark Nikkei share average trading 1.32% higher at
23,511.62.
The Bank of Japan maintained the size of its bond purchase
in its operation on Monday, buying 1-3 year JGBs and 5-10 year
notes worth 420 billion yen each, and 30 billion yen of 25-40
years bonds.
(Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team
Editing by Robert Birsel)