Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

JGBs fall as higher equities dim safe-haven debt demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:20am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond prices fell on Monday as stronger stocks dampened the safe-haven appeal of debt, while some investors were on the sidelines as the end of quarter neared.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures lost 0.10 point to 152.06, with a trading volume of 15,695 lots while the 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.015%.

In the super-long zone, the 20-year JGB yield added 1.5 basis points to 0.405%.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.610%.

The 40-year JGB yield climbed 1.5 basis points to 0.650%, after hitting a level unseen since early July of 0.655%.

At the shorter end of the curve, the two-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to minus 0.150%, while the five-year yield rose 1.5 basis points to minus 0.110%.

Japanese shares closed higher on Monday, driven by a bigger appetite for stocks set to go ex-dividend this week, with the benchmark Nikkei share average trading 1.32% higher at 23,511.62.

The Bank of Japan maintained the size of its bond purchase in its operation on Monday, buying 1-3 year JGBs and 5-10 year notes worth 420 billion yen each, and 30 billion yen of 25-40 years bonds. (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team Editing by Robert Birsel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKKEI 225
03:20aJGBs fall as higher equities dim safe-haven debt demand
RE
03:04aNikkei ends higher on boost from ex-dividend stocks
RE
03:01aGLOBAL MARKETS : Asian shares buoyed by China optimism, markets eye U.S. preside..
RE
02:54aAsian shares buoyed by China optimism, markets eye U.S. presidential debate
RE
09/27Japan stocks track Wall St higher; ex-dividend stocks in demand
RE
09/27Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.74% in early trade
RE
09/27Japan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise - Nikke..
RE
09/27Japan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise - Nikke..
RE
09/27Japan's chipmaker kioxia to scrap ipo plan - nikkei business
RE
09/26ANA : Japan's ANA mulls 200 billion yen share offer - Nikkei
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. 1565 End-of-day quote.8.91%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. 1752 End-of-day quote.7.55%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 6950 End-of-day quote.7.42%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5680 End-of-day quote.4.41%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1091 End-of-day quote.4.10%
RAKUTEN, INC. 1158 End-of-day quote.-2.44%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2700 End-of-day quote.-2.53%
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 6710 End-of-day quote.-2.85%
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 15590 End-of-day quote.-3.56%
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 5418 End-of-day quote.-3.58%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group