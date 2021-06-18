Japan Inc to fall far short of goal for more female managers

* Women account for less than 10% of managers at most firms
* Most companies will struggle to reach 30% target by 2030
* Changes to corporate culture needed - survey respondents
TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Women make up fewer than 10% of
managers at most Japanese companies and a big majority of firms
say it will be impossible to boost this to a target of 30% this
decade, a Reuters poll found.
Japan's biggest business lobby, Keidanren, is pushing for an
increase in female managers, in a campaign dubbed "womenomics",
aiming to empower more women and meet the employment challenge
of an ageing society.
However, respondents to the Reuters Corporate Survey said
that promoting more women would need changes to Japan's
male-oriented corporate culture and more support in areas like
childcare.
"It's impossible unless our society changes in a way that
encourages women to be promoted to key posts," a service firm
manager wrote in response to the poll.
The survey found women make up fewer than 10% of managers in
80% of companies in Japan, which ranked 121st out of 153
countries in a World Economic Forum report on gender parity in
2020.
Some 86% of survey respondents said it would be impossible
to achieve Keidanren's 30% target by 2030.
"Until a while ago we hired many men, so it takes time to
fix the balance," a chemicals maker manager wrote, pointing to
the relatively small number of female employees.
"We need first to raise the ratio of female managers, but we
must also reform the corporate culture," added a transportation
firm manager.
Some companies questioned the need to set a numerical
target.
The survey, conducted for Reuters by Nikkei Research,
canvassed 481 large- and mid-size non-financial firms. About 230
firms answered the questions on condition of anonymity.
The survey also found that 36% of Japanese firms expected
coronavirus-led impacts on supply and demand to stop in several
months, while 32% saw no signs of improvement from the pandemic
fallout. About 18% expected the effects to cease now and 9% said
they had not experienced any impact.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Richard Pullin)