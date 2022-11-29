Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Nikkei 225
  4. News
  5. Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
End-of-day quote  -  2022-11-29
28027.84 PTS   -0.48%
11/29Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Lower; China PMI Contracted in Nov
DJ
11/29Japan's Nikkei hits 2-week low after weak factory output data
RE
11/29Japan considering buying up to 500 Tomahawk missiles by FY2027 -Yomiuri
RE
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Japan considering buying up to 500 Tomahawk missiles by FY2027 -Yomiuri

11/29/2022 | 10:12pm EST
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan may buy up to 500 U.S-made Tomahawk cruise missiles by the fiscal year ending in March 2028 as it speeds up preparations to improve counterattack capabilities, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Tokyo is pursuing its biggest arms buildup since World War Two in the face of Beijing's rapid military modernisation and as North Korea launched dozens of missiles in its direction this year.

Asked about the Yomiuri report, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said nothing had been decided.

Japan plans to revise its national security strategy as well as other key defence positions by the end of the year. It has already said it intends to extend the range of ground-based missiles as part of a new strategy to give its military the ability to strike distant targets both at sea and on land.

Tomahawks can hit targets from more than 1,000 km (620 miles) away, putting parts of China and the Russian Far East within range.

The Nikkei business daily reported separately this month that Japan was also considering the deployment of hypersonic missiles by 2030 to boost deterrence.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Kantaro Komiya. Editing by Gerry Doyle)


© Reuters 2022
