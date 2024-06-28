TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Japan's government appoints Atsushi Mimura as its top currency diplomat, replacing Masato Kanda, the Nikkei business daily reported on Friday. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Nikkei 225
Index
N225
JP9010C00002
|End-of-day quote 02:25:00 2024-06-27 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|39,342 PTS
|-0.82%
|+1.83%
|+17.56%
|03:42am
|Japan's Ministry of Finance appoints Mimura as top currency diplomat, Nikkei reports
|RE
|03:38am
|Japan's Industrial Production Jumps 2.8% in May
|MT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|39,342 PTS
|-0.82%
|+1.83%
|-
|2,816 PTS
|+0.80%
|+3.33%
|-
Headlines
Japanese Stocks Slide on Currency Intervention Concerns Amid Yen's 38-Year Low
|
Highest Nikkei 225 increases
|+7.20%
|+4.63%
|+4.81%
|+4.59%
|+3.48%
|
The sharpest declines in Nikkei 225.
|-2.09%
|-2.71%
|-2.70%
|-3.63%
|-4.77%
- Stock Market
- Indexes
- Nikkei 225
- News Nikkei 225
- Japan's Ministry of Finance appoints Mimura as top currency diplomat, Nikkei reports