Feb 29 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* JAPAN'S MITSUBISHI HEAVY INVESTS IN U.S. GEOTHERMAL STARTUP - NIKKEI

* MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES HAS INVESTED IN TEXAS GEOTHERMAL STARTUP FERVO ENERGY THROUGH UNIT MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES AMERICA - NIKKEI

* MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES' INVESTMENT AMOUNT, OWNERSHIP RATIOS IN FERVO ENERGY HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED - NIKKEI