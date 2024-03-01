TOKYO, March 1 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose to an all-time high on Friday, as tech-related stocks tracked record-high closings among their U.S. peers after inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials provided cues on the interest rate trajectory.

The Nikkei was up 1.4% at 39,693.27, surpassing a record intraday peak of 39,426.29 set earlier this week.

The index has surged 17% so far this year, and continues to climb to record peaks after breaching the all-time record set during the December 1989 asset bubble last month.

The broader Topix was up 0.85% at 2698.57.

Traders' sentiment was high after the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs overnight, supported by technology stocks linked to AI, while U.S. inflation data and comments from Federal Reserve officials fuelled bets of an interest rate cut in June.

The Nikkei's tech-related shares gave strong performances in the morning session, with Tokyo Electron Ltd up around 3.8% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts U.S. artificial intelligence darling Nvidia among its customers, gaining 1.6%.

Among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, insurance and miners led the gainers, up 2% and 3%, respectively.

