NIKKEI 225

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Japan's Nikkei hits 1-month low as U.S. futures slump

03/04/2021 | 01:47am EST
TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index on Thursday dropped to its lowest in one month, as investors sold off heavyweights including SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing, tracking a slump in U.S. futures during the Asian trade.

The Nikkei share average closed 2.13% weaker at 28,930.11, the lowest since Feb. 5, while the broader Topix lost 1.04% to 1,884.74.

"There are uncertainties in the move of U.S. bond yields, which has made the market outlook unclear," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

Resurgent worries about rising U.S. bond yields also hit global shares as investors maintained a cautious stance and awaited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term borrowing costs.

E-mini S&P futures slipped 0.45% while the futures for the Nasdaq, the unequivocal leader of the post-pandemic rally, fell 0.74% to a two-month low.

In Japan, Fast Retailing, the Uniqlo brand clothing store operator, fell 5.45%, dragging the index the most, while SoftBank Group dropped 5.19% and Tokyo Electron lost 2.43%.

SoftBank Group's fall came in the wake of news that British supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, which is backed by the Japanese conglomerate, was in talks to sell large parts of its business.

Hitachi Zosen surged 19.48% after local media reported that the energy and infrastructure company had developed a high-performance solid-state battery.

Ricoh jumped 15.51% after being untraded with a glut of bids following the announcement that the office equipment maker's plan to buy back about 100 billion yen ($934.40 million) worth of its own shares.

Shipping firms advanced, with Kawasaki Kisen rising 5.99%, Mitsui OSK Lines adding 3.55% and Nippon Yusen climbing 2.76%.

($1 = 107.0200 yen)

(Reporting by Junko Fujita, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.24% 104950 End-of-day quote.13.50%
HITACHI ZOSEN CORPORATION 7.99% 770 End-of-day quote.35.09%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 2.98% 2005 End-of-day quote.-5.07%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. 2.17% 3290 End-of-day quote.4.44%
NIKKEI 225 -2.13% 28930.11 Real-time Quote.7.16%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 2.50% 3080 End-of-day quote.28.23%
RICOH COMPANY, LTD. -0.72% 967 End-of-day quote.42.84%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.12% 10600 End-of-day quote.31.55%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED -1.22% 43590 End-of-day quote.13.52%
