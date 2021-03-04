Japan's Nikkei hits 1-month low as U.S. futures slump

TOKYO, March 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei index on Thursday
dropped to its lowest in one month, as investors sold off
heavyweights including SoftBank Group and Fast Retailing,
tracking a slump in U.S. futures during the Asian trade.
The Nikkei share average closed 2.13% weaker at
28,930.11, the lowest since Feb. 5, while the broader Topix
lost 1.04% to 1,884.74.
"There are uncertainties in the move of U.S. bond yields,
which has made the market outlook unclear," said Masahiro
Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset
Management.
Resurgent worries about rising U.S. bond yields also hit
global shares as investors maintained a cautious stance and
awaited to see if Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will
address concerns about the risk of a rapid rise in long-term
borrowing costs.
E-mini S&P futures slipped 0.45% while the futures
for the Nasdaq, the unequivocal leader of the post-pandemic
rally, fell 0.74% to a two-month low.
In Japan, Fast Retailing, the Uniqlo brand clothing
store operator, fell 5.45%, dragging the index the most, while
SoftBank Group dropped 5.19% and Tokyo Electron
lost 2.43%.
SoftBank Group's fall came in the wake of news that British
supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, which is backed by
the Japanese conglomerate, was in talks to sell large parts of
its business.
Hitachi Zosen surged 19.48% after local media
reported that the energy and infrastructure company had
developed a high-performance solid-state battery.
Ricoh jumped 15.51% after being untraded with a
glut of bids following the announcement that the office
equipment maker's plan to buy back about 100 billion yen
($934.40 million) worth of its own shares.
Shipping firms advanced, with Kawasaki Kisen rising
5.99%, Mitsui OSK Lines adding 3.55% and Nippon Yusen
climbing 2.76%.
($1 = 107.0200 yen)
