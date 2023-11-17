TOKYO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average rose on Friday to book its third straight winning week, helped by a strong domestic earnings season that just wrapped up.

The Nikkei ended the day up 0.48% at 33,585.20, extending its gain for the week to 3.12%.

The broader Topix added 0.95% on the day to book a 2.33% advance for the week, also a third weekly gain.

Japanese corporations reaped the benefits of a weaker yen and from passing on costs to consumers, with automakers becoming standout winners.

"Japan as a whole is making historically high profits," said Junichi Inoue, who manages a portfolio of Japanese stocks at Janus Henderson.

"I like the companies with pricing power," like convenience stores, he said. "I like Toyota. The company is a winner."

Japanese equity markets got a boost as well from a rally in U.S. stocks, with the S&P 500 also on track to post a third straight week of gains.

At the same time, trading into the weekend was relatively thin, with no notable drivers on the day and little in the way of risk events looming next week, said Nomura Securities strategist Kazuo Kamitani.

"It's best to think of today's price action as a continuation of yesterday's consolidation following the 950-plus yen gain in the Nikkei from the first half of the week," he said.

Among the Nikkei's 225 components, 179 rose on Friday while 45 fell, and one was flat.

Airlines resumed their multi-week advance following Thursday's blip when they retreated amid some discouraging tourism data. ANA Holdings rose 3.2% and Japan Airlines gained 2.36%.

Air transport was the best-performing industry sector, rallying 2.82%.

However, some of the big stock winners of the earnings season came off recent highs as investors locked in profits. Nintendo fell 1.52% and Sony retreated 0.91%. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Janane Venkatraman)