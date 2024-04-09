TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average traded higher on Tuesday led by chip-related stocks, and though investors struggled to find major market-moving cues, the yen's weakness supported sentiment.

The Nikkei was up 0.49% at 39,540.76 by the midday break. The broader Topix had gained 0.33% to 2,737.44.

"The market didn't find moving catalysts today but sentiment was lifted by the index's rise on Monday after its sharp declines on Friday," said Jun Morita, general manager of the research department at Chibagin Asset Management.

The Nikkei jumped 0.9% on Monday after falling 1.96% in its biggest daily decline almost in a month on Friday.

"And the market was also underpinned by the yen's weakness," Morita added.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.02% versus the greenback at 151.84 per dollar as the currency continues to face heavy pressure as investors see any lags in global rate cuts leaving the gap open wide with Japan's near-zero interest rates.

A weak yen raises the value of overseas profits in yen terms when firms repatriate them to Japan.

Chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron jumped 2.81% and chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gained 0.54%.

Shin-Etsu Chemical jumped 3.39% after local media reported the maker of silicon wafers plans to spend about 83 billion yen ($546 million) to build a microchip materials plant in Japan by 2026, its first domestic manufacturing facility in 56 years.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway, which holds stakes in Japanese trading firms, has mandated Bank of America and Mizuho to lead a yen-denominated bond sale, the IFR reported on Tuesday.

Mitsubishi Corp rose 1.22% and Mitsui & Co gained 1.69%. Itochu was almost flat.

Of the 225 components in the Nikkei, 118 stocks rose and 100 fell, with seven flat. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Eileen Soreng)