TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average edged higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains for U.S. stocks overnight, although caution prevailed as the peak for the domestic earnings season approaches this week.

The top- and bottom-performing stocks were driven by financial results and there was little in terms of larger themes driving markets, although a weaker yen supported automakers.

The lack of volatility in the Japanese government bond market despite the Bank of Japan's surprise policy tweak at the end of last month also reassured equity investors.

The Nikkei added 0.32% to enter the midday recess at 32,358.10. Of the index's 225 components, 160 rose, 63 fell and two were flat.

The broader Topix gained 0.31% to 2,290.94.

"It would be quite difficult right now to very actively push Japanese stocks higher," with the peak of the earnings season on Thursday, and local markets off on Friday for a holiday, said Maki Sawada, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

In the near term, the Nikkei is likely to trade between the "firm floor" at 32,000 and 33,000, she said.

On Tuesday, engineering company Comsys jumped 8.44% to vastly outpace other Nikkei gainers, while Nippon Paper Industries dropped more than 7% to lead decliners, both after reporting earnings.

Some 225 companies are announcing their financial results during the day, with that number rising to more than 400 on Wednesday and peaking at around 850 companies on Thursday.

Nissan rallied 1.77% and Honda advanced 1.18% as a weakening yen boosted the value of overseas revenue. Toyota was a notable outlier, declining 0.78%.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was the biggest drag, shaving 45 points from the Nikkei as it slumped 3.57%.

Shares in tech company Toshiba rose 0.57% to 4,610 yen, bringing the stock very close to private equity firm Japan Industrial Partners' 4,620 yen-per-share tender offer, which was launched on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)