Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp and
memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp have applied for
U.S. approval to continue supplying Huawei Technologies Co Ltd
, Nikkei reported on Sunday.
If confirmed, the move follows other tech companies such as
Intel Corp that recently received licenses from U.S.
authorities.
With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington
has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out
Huawei, arguing that the telecoms giant would transfer data to
the Chinese government for espionage.
Huawei is one of the top customers for Sony's image sensors
for smartphones. Kioxia Holdings Corp is the world's No. 2
maker of flash memory chips and a Huawei supplier.
Nikkei https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Sony-and-Kioxia-seek-US-approval-to-bypass-Huawei-ban
said without U.S. licenses, Sony and Kioxia would face risk to
their earnings.
Kioxia warned that U.S. curbs on Huawei could trigger memory
chip oversupply and lower prices. It recently shelved a plan for
a multi-billion dollar listing as U.S-China tensions cloud the
global chip market.
A Sony spokeswoman said the company was in compliance with
all regulations, but could not comment on particular clients.
A Kioxia spokesman also declined to comment.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Ju-min Park; Editing by Dan
Grebler)