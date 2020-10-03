Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryToute l'actualitéNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/03/2020 | 08:40pm EDT

TOKYO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Japan's Sony Corp and memory chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp have applied for U.S. approval to continue supplying Huawei Technologies Co Ltd , Nikkei reported on Sunday.

If confirmed, the move follows other tech companies such as Intel Corp that recently received licenses from U.S. authorities.

With U.S.-China ties at their worst in decades, Washington has been pushing governments around to world to squeeze out Huawei, arguing that the telecoms giant would transfer data to the Chinese government for espionage.

Huawei is one of the top customers for Sony's image sensors for smartphones. Kioxia Holdings Corp is the world's No. 2 maker of flash memory chips and a Huawei supplier.

Nikkei https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Huawei-crackdown/Sony-and-Kioxia-seek-US-approval-to-bypass-Huawei-ban said without U.S. licenses, Sony and Kioxia would face risk to their earnings.

Kioxia warned that U.S. curbs on Huawei could trigger memory chip oversupply and lower prices. It recently shelved a plan for a multi-billion dollar listing as U.S-China tensions cloud the global chip market.

A Sony spokeswoman said the company was in compliance with all regulations, but could not comment on particular clients.

A Kioxia spokesman also declined to comment. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Ju-min Park; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTEL CORPORATION -2.35% 51.01 Delayed Quote.-12.72%
NIKKEI 225 -0.67% 23029.9 Real-time Quote.-2.65%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -0.97% 2645 End-of-day quote.-28.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKKEI 225
05:47aJapan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
01:40aJapan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
01:22aJapan's Sony and Kioxia seeking U.S. approval to supply to Huawei - Nikkei
RE
10/02Trump's COVID diagnosis rattles global markets
RE
10/02Tokyo Stock Exchange wraps up busy session after recovering from outage debac..
RE
10/02As outage ends, Nikkei plunges after Trump catches coronavirus
RE
10/02Japan's nikkei average futures down more than 0.7% after u.s. president trump..
RE
10/02Nikkei inches up on U.S. stimulus hopes as trade resumes after outage
RE
10/02Asian markets mixed in early trade, Tokyo edges up after trading outage
RE
10/02Tokyo Stock Exchange Sets Restart After Daylong Shutdown -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 579 End-of-day quote.4.14%
RAKUTEN, INC. 1176 End-of-day quote.3.89%
TAKASHIMAYA COMPANY, LIMITED 860 End-of-day quote.3.49%
OLYMPUS CORPORATION 2254 End-of-day quote.3.30%
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. 2777 End-of-day quote.2.95%
KYOWA KIRIN CO., LTD. 2867 End-of-day quote.-3.99%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1044 End-of-day quote.-4.04%
MITSUI MINING & SMELTING CO., LTD. 2424 End-of-day quote.-4.75%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 3064 End-of-day quote.-5.11%
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION 1954 End-of-day quote.-5.60%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group