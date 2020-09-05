Japan's Suga signals ultra-easy monetary policy to continue

* Suga says highly approves of BOJ Kuroda -Nikkei
* Adds will mull new stimulus plan by year-end
* Lays out plan to create agency focusing on digitalisation
TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary
Yoshihide Suga, a frontrunner to be the next prime minister,
said he would like the central bank to continue its ultra-loose
monetary policy as the economy is still struggling with the
impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
In an interview that ran on Saturday in the Nikkei
newspaper, Suga also said he would consider compiling another
economic stimulus package by the end of this year to "put the
pandemic to an end and shift the economy to a new stage."
"I highly approve of his handling of monetary policy," Suga
said of BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who undertook bold easing
steps that were part of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics"
stimulus strategy.
"I want to carry over (the bold easing steps)," he was
quoted as saying by the paper.
The remarks reinforce expectations that Suga will continue
with many of Abe's pro-growth economic policies as the pandemic
adds to the pain of an economy already in deep recession.
Suga told Nikkei he would take steps to revitalise smaller
firms by promoting consolidation and boosting competitiveness.
He also expressed hope of creating a new government agency
to promote digitalisation of government services and various
industries such as healthcare, as delays on this front have
slowed payouts to companies and households hit by COVID-19.
"I know there could be resistance, but we should move
forward on this," Suga said of his plan to allow clinics to
permanently offer medical treatment online.
Japan currently allows online treatment only as a temporary
step to accommodate patients having difficulty visiting
hospitals due to COVID-19.
Suga is widely expected to win the Liberal Democratic
Party's (LDP) leadership election on Sept. 14, set after Abe's
decision to step down. The winner is virtually assured of
becoming premier due to the LDP's parliamentary majority.
Markets have been rife with speculation that Suga, upon
becoming prime minister, may call a snap election in coming
months to solidify his political grip.
"What people want most from the government is to deal with
the pandemic and create a safe environment to live," Suga told a
television programme, when asked whether he would call an early
snap election if he becomes Japan's new leader.
(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Sandra Maler and Tom
Hogue)