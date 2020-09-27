Log in
NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Japan's chipmaker Kioxia to scrap IPO plan as Sino-U.S. tensions rise - Nikkei Business

09/27/2020 | 12:47am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Kioxia Holdings Corp, the world's second-largest memory chipmaker, will scrap plans for an initial public offering (IPO) as tensions between China and the United States have been rising, the Nikkei Business magazine reported on Sunday.

Kioxia, formerly known as Toshiba Memory, had planned to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 6.

Toshiba said in a statement the company was not in a position to comment on Kioxia's IPO. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.51% 23204.62 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.10% 2790 End-of-day quote.-24.70%
