Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan shares end higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, post weekly gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/23/2020 | 02:40am EDT

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Japanese shares ticked up on Friday after signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks helped Wall Street finish higher overnight, while some investors refrained from making big bets ahead of a string of earnings reports next week.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.18% to 23,516.59, while the broader Topix gained 0.34% to 1,625.32. Both of the indexes posted weekly gains of more than 0.45%.

Wall Street provided a strong lead as positive economic data and the prospect of more fiscal stimulus helped all three major U.S. stock indexes end higher on Thursday.

The Japanese market showed little reaction to the final U.S. presidential debate ahead of the November election.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries climbed more than 6.5% after Reuters reported it would freeze the development of its SpaceJet regional jet.

Online games developer Nexon Co soared above 17%, having hit the daily limit earlier after media reported the company would replace FamilyMart Co in the Nikkei stock average.

Other companies that were seen as potential replacements, such as Kakaku.com Inc and Zozo Inc dropped more than 7% each.

The largest percentage loser in the index was Hitachi Construction Machinery, plunging more than 16% after media reported Hitachi Ltd was considering a partial sale of its stake in the company.

Shares of semiconductor firms Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp lost 2.74% and 1.08%, respectively, tracking a 10% decline in Intel Corp's shares after it reported a slump in quarterly margins.

The Mothers Index of start-up firm shares trimmed early losses but remained 0.93% lower as investors booked profits after a recent rally that pushed it to a 14-year high. The index posted its biggest weekly loss since July.

"Earnings reports from key firms will be out in full swing from next week. So perhaps investors are profit-taking to shift their focus to these firms," said Takashi Hiroki, chief strategist at Monex. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Aditya Soni)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -0.18% 5530 End-of-day quote.-10.23%
FAMILYMART CO., LTD. -0.35% 2295 End-of-day quote.-12.57%
HITACHI CONSTRUCTION MACHINERY CO., LTD. -0.54% 3665 End-of-day quote.11.57%
HITACHI, LTD. -1.58% 3550 End-of-day quote.-23.26%
INTEL CORPORATION 0.75% 53.9 Delayed Quote.-9.94%
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. -1.13% 2625 End-of-day quote.36.01%
KAKAKU.COM, INC. -1.35% 2914 End-of-day quote.4.33%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. -0.04% 2224 End-of-day quote.-47.65%
NEXON CO., LTD. -1.52% 2465 End-of-day quote.70.00%
NIKKEI 225 0.18% 23516.59 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 0.52% 29250 End-of-day quote.22.26%
ZOZO, INC. -1.29% 3050 End-of-day quote.46.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKKEI 225
02:48aJapan set to target zero emissions by 2050 in policy shift
RE
02:41aGlobal stocks bide time as U.S. election caution sets in
RE
02:40aJapan shares end higher on U.S. stimulus hopes, post weekly gains
RE
12:55aChina, Hong Kong stocks rise on strong quarterly earnings, financials boost
RE
12:15aStocks hold tight ranges as U.S. election caution sets in
RE
10/22Hitachi considers partial sale of construction machine unit in group overhaul..
RE
10/22Japan shares follow Wall Street higher on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/22Hitachi mulls sale of partial stake in Hitachi Construction, JIC may invest -..
RE
10/22Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.30% in early trade
RE
10/22WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Close Higher as Investors Eye Stimulus ..
DJ
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
02:41aMITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORA : Notice Regarding Change in Representative..
BU
02:18aFEATURE : Anime "Demon Slayer" helps Japan cinema industry fight pandemic blues
AQ
12:50aNTN : Receives Mobility Components Award of 2020 “CHO” MONODZUKURI I..
PU
12:48aRUGBY : Wallabies, Panasonic star Pocock hangs up boots
AQ
12:48aHitachi mulls selling half of its stake in machinery subsidiary
AQ
10/22NISSAN MOTOR : Japan, Britain sign free trade deal for post-Brexit era
AQ
10/22NISSAN MOTOR : Japan, Britain sign free trade deal for post-Brexit era
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
HINO MOTORS, LTD. 800 End-of-day quote.4.99%
TOHO ZINC CO., LTD. 2078 End-of-day quote.3.23%
NIPPON LIGHT METAL HOLDINGS COMPANY, LTD. 1745 End-of-day quote.1.99%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. 2324 End-of-day quote.1.93%
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED 1517 End-of-day quote.1.74%
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 5730 End-of-day quote.-3.08%
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 13540 End-of-day quote.-3.35%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 4156 End-of-day quote.-3.46%
UNITIKA LTD. 381 End-of-day quote.-3.54%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2318 End-of-day quote.-4.08%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group