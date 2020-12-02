Log in
NIKKEI 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Japan shares extend rally, end at 29-1/2-year high on U.S. stimulus, vaccine hopes

12/02/2020
TOKYO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average closed at a 29-1/2-year high on Wednesday, buoyed by hopes of a U.S. stimulus package and progress in a COVID-19 vaccine, but gains were capped by some profit-taking after a strong November rally.

Nikkei ended up 0.05% at 26,800.98, its highest closing since April 1991, extending its bull run after U.S. elections. The broader Topix rose 0.32% to 1,773.97, edging near a two-year peak touched last Friday.

"With the Nikkei so close to 27,000, investors are getting a bit cautious. We've priced in a lot of good news. But I don't think the market will fall that much either," said Naoya Oshikubo, senior economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management.

Sentiment was also fuelled as U.S. politicians put forth a flurry of proposals on coronavirus relief packages after a month-long partisan standoff.

Hopes that vaccines can reduce the need for strict social restrictions next year also underpinned the market, especially value shares.

Honda Motor rose 5.1% while retailer Seven&i Holdings climbed 3.3% and Takeda Pharmaceutical added 2.9%.

Topix value rose 1.01%, outperforming 0.32% gains in growth shares.

The Nikkei's gains were checked by a 4.8% drop in Recruit Holdings, after the recruitment advertiser said its shareholders would sell 416.8 billion yen ($4 billion) worth of shares in the company to overseas investors.

Some other large-cap growth shares were bruised by profit-taking, with both Sony and Hoya losing 2.0% each.

Ito en lost 3.8% after the beverage firm cut its annual net profit outlook by more than a half.

Nishimatsuya Chain dropped 2.7% after the retailer of kids clothes' earnings upgrade prompted profit-taking from the shares' 60% gains so far this year.

Workman fell 5.0% after the clothing retailer's November sales grew 8.6% but came in short of market expectations.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. -3.54% 2871.5 End-of-day quote.-7.34%
HOYA CORPORATION -1.63% 13910 End-of-day quote.33.11%
ITO EN, LTD. -0.62% 8060 End-of-day quote.47.08%
NIKKEI 225 0.05% 26800.98 Real-time Quote.11.74%
NISHIMATSUYA CHAIN CO., LTD. 4.45% 1572 End-of-day quote.67.59%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -2.74% 4400 End-of-day quote.7.34%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -3.21% 3313 End-of-day quote.-17.24%
SONY CORPORATION -1.10% 9704 End-of-day quote.31.12%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -3.59% 3032 End-of-day quote.-24.91%
SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC. -4.66% 3051 End-of-day quote.-29.65%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED 0.35% 3745 End-of-day quote.-13.55%
WORKMAN CO.,LTD. 0.43% 9270 End-of-day quote.-9.03%
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
SUMCO CORPORATION 2114 End-of-day quote.8.52%
M3, INC. 9622 End-of-day quote.5.09%
CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL CO., LTD. 5044 End-of-day quote.3.98%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 7150 End-of-day quote.3.17%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 85940 End-of-day quote.2.15%
NTN CORPORATION 218 End-of-day quote.-6.84%
TOBU RAILWAY CO., LTD. 3130 End-of-day quote.-6.85%
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. 3200 End-of-day quote.-7.00%
TOKAI CARBON CO., LTD. 1146 End-of-day quote.-7.88%
MITSUI E&S HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 341 End-of-day quote.-8.09%
