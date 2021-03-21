Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan shares tumble as fire at chip factory hits Renesas, carmakers

03/21/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Carmakers led declines in Japanese shares on Monday after a fire at semiconductor supplier Renesas Electronics' plant fanned worries about more chip supply shortfalls hitting vehicle production.

The Nikkei continued to underperform the broader market, after the Bank of Japan on Friday decided to exclude Nikkei-linked exchange traded funds (ETFs) from its purchase.

The Nikkei share average fell 1.84% to 29,239.92, testing a major support from its 50-day moving average at around 29,108.

On course to snap a nine-day winning streak, the broader Topix lost 1.19% to 1,988.26, slipping from its 30-year peak hit on Friday.

Renesas dropped as much as 5.5% after the key automotive semiconductor supplier said production at its fire-damaged plant will take at least a month to restart, and carmakers will start to feel a supply pinch in about a month.

The transport equipment index was the biggest drag in the market.

Honda Motor dropped 3.2% while Nissan Motor lost 2.8%. Car parts maker Denso shed 4.5% and Toyota Motor declined 2.4%.

The shares that have big weightings in the Nikkei average continued to reel from the Bank of Japan's decision to buy only Topix-linked ETFs.

Fast Retailing dropped 3.2% while Fanuc lost 3.1%.

"Today we have had a confluence of negative factors such as a fire at Renesas factory and the market confusion after the BOJ's move. But fundamentally, the market is likely going through a correction on worries about rising U.S. bond yields," said Shinichi Ichikawa, senior fellow at Pictet Asset Management.

Tokio Marine fell 4.6% on worries about its exposure to collapsed British supply chain finance firm, through its subsidiary in Australia.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, additional reporting by Fumiya Mizuno; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DENSO CORPORATION -0.23% 7732 End-of-day quote.26.05%
FANUC CORPORATION -2.93% 26715 End-of-day quote.5.34%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. -6.10% 91020 End-of-day quote.-1.57%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 4.45% 3471 End-of-day quote.20.63%
NIKKEI 225 -1.41% 29792.05 Real-time Quote.8.56%
NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. 3.14% 624.1 End-of-day quote.11.45%
RENESAS ELECTRONICS CORPORATION -3.08% 1228 End-of-day quote.13.81%
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC. 0.67% 5674 End-of-day quote.6.90%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.07% 8644 End-of-day quote.8.63%
All news about NIKKEI 225
12:47aAsia stocks hesitant as bonds boosted by Turkish tumult
RE
12:34aJapan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire
RE
12:16aJapan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire
RE
03/21Japan shares tumble as fire at chip factory hits Renesas, carmakers
RE
03/21Japan's nikkei average futures down 0.9% in early trade
RE
03/21Dollar recovers from post-Fed drop as higher yields support
RE
03/19BANK OF JAPAN  : BOJ fine-tunes massive stimulus in long drive to boost prices
RE
03/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Down and up again
03/19Wall Street Set for Mixed Open as Bond Yields Move Off Lows After Fed Says it..
MT
03/19BOJ widens band around long-term rate target
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
12:13aFAST RETAILING  : Announcements and Notices -
PU
12:09aFAST RETAILING  : Date of board meeting
PU
03/21ODAKYU ELECTRIC RAILWAY  : Commuter Passengers Grows 30% in February
MT
03/21NTT DATA  : Achieves Snowflake's Elite Services Partner Status
PU
03/21MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : to Supply Elevators and Escalators for “One Bangkok..
BU
03/21MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC  : to Supply Elevators and Escalators for "One Bangkok"
PU
03/21HITACHI  : Establishes Lumada Innovation Hub Tokyo to Accelerate the Lumada Move..
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
FUKUOKA FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2407 End-of-day quote.6.36%
JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 1095 End-of-day quote.4.48%
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. 3471 End-of-day quote.4.45%
THE CHIBA BANK, LTD. 810 End-of-day quote.4.25%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 3935 End-of-day quote.4.24%
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION 1866 End-of-day quote.-3.37%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 581.1 End-of-day quote.-3.39%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 6850 End-of-day quote.-3.66%
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION 7000 End-of-day quote.-3.98%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 91020 End-of-day quote.-6.10%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ