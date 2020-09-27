Log in
NIKKEI 225

(N225)

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Japan stocks track Wall St higher; ex-dividend stocks in demand

09/27/2020 | 11:26pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Japanese stocks gained on Monday, tracking Wall Street's tech rally in the previous session, with sentiment aided by an appetite for stocks that were set to go ex-dividend this week.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 0.72% to 23,371.70 by the midday break and the broader Topix gained 0.78% to 1,646.93. All but four of the 33 sector sub-indexes on the Tokyo exchange traded higher.

Investors took cues from Wall Street's positive finish on Friday when main indexes gained more than 1%, while in Japan, analysts cited demand for index futures by index and mutual funds lifting sentiment.

But U.S.-China tensions capped gains after reports the U.S. had sent letters informing companies that suppliers of certain equipment to China's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation must apply for individual export licenses.

Amid the tech-related dispute between the two nations, chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp postponed plans for what would have been Japan's largest initial public offering this year.

This triggered a sell-off in Toshiba Corp stocks, which had intended to return most of the IPO proceeds to shareholders, dropping more than 8% in early session before retracing some losses to trade 3.15% lower by the recess.

Other semi-conductor shares also declined. Sumco Corp fell 1.02%, while Tokyo Electron and Advantest Corp slid 1.41% and 1.75%, respectively.

Stocks that outperformed included Nitori Holdings, which climbed 0.61% after the interior goods company announced upward revisions to earnings forecasts.

Elsewhere, the Mothers Index of start-up firm shares fell 0.41%. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -1.16% 5130 End-of-day quote.-16.72%
NIKKEI 225 0.51% 23204.62 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
NITORI HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2.76% 22125 End-of-day quote.28.45%
SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION -3.93% 18.58 End-of-day quote.55.61%
SUMCO CORPORATION 0.20% 1470 End-of-day quote.-19.50%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 0.16% 27505 End-of-day quote.14.96%
TOSHIBA CORPORATION -1.10% 2790 End-of-day quote.-24.70%
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NGK INSULATORS, LTD. 1565 End-of-day quote.8.91%
THE JAPAN STEEL WORKS, LTD. 1752 End-of-day quote.7.55%
NITTO DENKO CORPORATION 6950 End-of-day quote.7.42%
NISSAN CHEMICAL CORPORATION 5680 End-of-day quote.4.41%
JGC HOLDINGS CORPORATION 1091 End-of-day quote.4.10%
RAKUTEN, INC. 1158 End-of-day quote.-2.44%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2700 End-of-day quote.-2.53%
EAST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 6710 End-of-day quote.-2.85%
CENTRAL JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 15590 End-of-day quote.-3.56%
WEST JAPAN RAILWAY COMPANY 5418 End-of-day quote.-3.58%
