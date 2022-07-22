Japan to cut this fiscal year's economic growth forecast - Nikkei

July 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is expected to cut its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2022 to about 2%, down sharply from a projection of 3.2% in January, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

It comes after Thursday's quarterly forecasts from the Bank of Japan that downgraded expectations for growth in the year to March 2023 to 2.4%, from 2.9% three months ago.

The downgrade largely reflects weakness in private consumption as a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections clouds the outlook, the paper said.

Rising uncertainty over the global economy, blamed on Russia's war in Ukraine and China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns, also dampen prospects for a strong, sustained rebound in Japan's export-reliant economy.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)