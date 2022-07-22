Log in
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
End-of-day quote  -  2022-07-22
27914.66 PTS   +0.40%
Japan to cut this fiscal year's economic growth forecast - Nikkei

07/22/2022 | 02:15am EDT
July 22 (Reuters) - The Japanese government is expected to cut its economic growth forecast for fiscal 2022 to about 2%, down sharply from a projection of 3.2% in January, the Nikkei business daily said on Friday.

It comes after Thursday's quarterly forecasts from the Bank of Japan that downgraded expectations for growth in the year to March 2023 to 2.4%, from 2.9% three months ago.

The downgrade largely reflects weakness in private consumption as a renewed spike in COVID-19 infections clouds the outlook, the paper said.

Rising uncertainty over the global economy, blamed on Russia's war in Ukraine and China's strict COVID-19 lockdowns, also dampen prospects for a strong, sustained rebound in Japan's export-reliant economy.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2022
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Rankings NIKKEI 225
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 9840 Delayed Quote.11.31%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 10360 Delayed Quote.4.02%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD 4800 Delayed Quote.3.45%
KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION 7780 Delayed Quote.3.05%
KEYENCE CORPORATION 56150 Delayed Quote.2.97%
SHIONOGI & CO., LTD. 6887 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
OSAKA GAS COMPANY., LTD. 2358 Delayed Quote.-2.12%
DAIICHI SANKYO CO., LTD. 3509 Delayed Quote.-2.74%
CHUBU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC 1346 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INC. 519 Delayed Quote.-8.30%
Heatmap :