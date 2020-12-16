Log in
NIKKEI 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
Summary 
All News

Japan to increase new bond issuance to pay for $1 trln budget next year -Nikkei

12/16/2020 | 05:34pm EST
* Japan's budget to exceed $1 trln next year - Nikkei

* Amount to include Y5 trln in reserves - Nikkei

* New bond issuance to exceed this year's amount - Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Japan will increase issuance of new government bonds next fiscal year to fund a record budget exceeding $1 trillion, as the cost of combating the coronavirus crisis adds to the burden of paying for an ageing population, the Nikkei newspaper said on Thursday.

The government will likely compile a budget of more than 106 trillion yen ($1.02 trillion) for the year beginning in April, which will exceed the current year's initial 102.7-trillion-yen budget to set a fresh record for the ninth straight year, the paper said.

The amount will include 5 trillion yen in reserves to pay for emergency costs in dealing with the pandemic, which would be 10 times the amount set aside under the current year's annual budget, the Nikkei said without citing sources.

The rise in spending and an expected decline in tax revenues will force the government to increase new bond issuance from year-before levels, the paper said.

The government will finalise next fiscal year's state budget on Monday.

Japan is likely to sell over $1 trillion of new government bonds this fiscal year to fund its huge stimulus packages, sources have told Reuters.

Japan's public debt burden, at twice the size of its economy, is the biggest among advanced nations due to years of heavy stimulus and the ballooning social welfare costs of a rapidly ageing population.

($1 = 103.4400 yen) (Reporting by Leika Kihara Editing by Chris Reese and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2020
