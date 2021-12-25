Japan to pay companies to keep sensitive patents secret- Nikkei

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Japan will compensate companies to keep
secret patents with potential military applications under
proposed legislation, the Nikkei reported https://asia.nikkei.com/Economy/Hush-money-Japan-to-pay-companies-to-keep-sensitive-patents-secret
on Sunday, without citing sources.
The patents under review of the proposed economic security
legislation will include technology that can help develop
nuclear weapons, such as uranium enrichment and cutting-edge
innovations like quantum technology, the Nikkei report said.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida last month pledged
that he will put economic security of the nation among his
policy priorities.
The Japanese government will give compensation of roughly 20
years of licensing income to the companies falling under the
legislation, the report added.
The framework of the legislation will be released as soon as
next month, the report said, with cabinet approval scheduled for
February 2022 and expected application of the measures in fiscal
2023.
(Reporting by Nishit Jogi in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and Dan Grebler)