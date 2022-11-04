Japan to seek U.S. flexibility on EV purchase incentives, Kyodo reports

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan will ask the United
States to be more flexible on electric vehicle (EV) purchase
incentives for non-American carmakers, Kyodo news agency
reported on Friday, citing unidentified government sources.
The move follows a statement from South Korea's foreign
ministry saying Seoul is seeking a three-year grace period on
the U.S. Inflation Act to enable its automakers to continue
receiving EV incentives in the United States.
The law restricts tax credits for EVs to those assembled in
North America.
After President Joe Biden signed the legislation, credits
for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible
ended, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an
industry trade group.
The Biden administration said in mid-August that about 20
models still qualify for tax credits of up to $7,500.
The Japanese government will soon submit a request for the
relaxation of requirements for the tax credits to the U.S.
treasury department, Kyodo said, adding it would work with South
Korea and European countries to ask for flexibility.
The government will seek to make nearly completed cars
exported from Japan eligible for the tax credits as long as the
final process takes place in the United States, Canada, or
Mexico, Kyodo said.
It will also request Japan to be counted in the tax credit
requirement that a certain percentage of the critical minerals
used in car batteries must be extracted and processed in the
United States and other countries with which the United States
has a free trade agreement, according to the report.
Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura expressed
concern to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the law
at a meeting in Los Angles in September. The Nikkei newspaper
reported Nishimura told his U.S. counterpart at the meeting the
legislation may violate international law.
The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, a major
Japanese auto lobby, said in August it was concerned about the
law and would keep a close watch on developments.
(Reporting by Elaine Lies
Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)