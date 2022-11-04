Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Nikkei 225
  4. News
  5. Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
End-of-day quote  -  2022-11-04
27199.74 PTS   -1.68%
05:15aJapan to seek U.S. flexibility on EV purchase incentives, Kyodo reports
RE
05:02aLONDON MARKET OPEN: FTSE 100 boosted by miners as commodities rise
AN
05:00aBoom in Japan's Services Industry Ushers Private Sector into Expansion for Second Straight Month
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan to seek U.S. flexibility on EV purchase incentives, Kyodo reports

11/04/2022 | 05:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan will ask the United States to be more flexible on electric vehicle (EV) purchase incentives for non-American carmakers, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday, citing unidentified government sources.

The move follows a statement from South Korea's foreign ministry saying Seoul is seeking a three-year grace period on the U.S. Inflation Act to enable its automakers to continue receiving EV incentives in the United States.

The law restricts tax credits for EVs to those assembled in North America.

After President Joe Biden signed the legislation, credits for about 70% of the 72 models that were previously eligible ended, according to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry trade group.

The Biden administration said in mid-August that about 20 models still qualify for tax credits of up to $7,500.

The Japanese government will soon submit a request for the relaxation of requirements for the tax credits to the U.S. treasury department, Kyodo said, adding it would work with South Korea and European countries to ask for flexibility.

The government will seek to make nearly completed cars exported from Japan eligible for the tax credits as long as the final process takes place in the United States, Canada, or Mexico, Kyodo said.

It will also request Japan to be counted in the tax credit requirement that a certain percentage of the critical minerals used in car batteries must be extracted and processed in the United States and other countries with which the United States has a free trade agreement, according to the report.

Japanese Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura expressed concern to U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo about the law at a meeting in Los Angles in September. The Nikkei newspaper reported Nishimura told his U.S. counterpart at the meeting the legislation may violate international law.

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, a major Japanese auto lobby, said in August it was concerned about the law and would keep a close watch on developments. (Reporting by Elaine Lies Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
All news about NIKKEI 225
05:15aJapan to seek U.S. flexibility on EV purchase incentives, Kyodo reports
RE
05:02aLONDON MARKET OPEN: FTSE 100 boosted by miners as commodities rise
AN
05:00aBoom in Japan's Services Industry Ushers Private Sector into Expansion for Second Strai..
MT
04:01aJapan's Services Expand In October as Travel-Indust..
MT
03:17aForeigners turn net buyers of Japanese stocks last week
RE
02:58aJapan's Nikkei drops on hawkish Fed; China gains limit losses
RE
02:58aJapan Equities Slump on US Central Bank's Hawkish Stance; Konica Minolta Shares Jump 9%..
MT
02:20aJapan Equities Slump on US Central Bank's Hawkish Stance
MT
11/03Japan's Nikkei drops 2% as shares react to hawkish Fed after holiday
RE
11/03Japan's nikkei average futures down 1.48% in early trade…
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
05:16a8 Hours Of Bahrain : PreviewTitles on the line for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing
PU
05:06aToyota Motor : Financial Results
PU
04:58aUpdate2 : Tokyo stocks end sharply lower on U.S. rate hike concerns
AQ
04:56aEast Japan Railway : Q&A summary of presentation
PU
04:56aEast Japan Railway : Q&A summary of telephone interviews
PU
04:46aNippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha : Fiscal Highlights for the 2nd Quarter, ended September 30,..
PU
04:46aToyota Tsusho : Africa Business Briefing
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION 616 Delayed Quote.18.01%
KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 504 Delayed Quote.8.86%
MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 5369 Delayed Quote.4.41%
SUMITOMO CORPORATION 2077.5 Delayed Quote.4.24%
IHI CORPORATION 3430 Delayed Quote.2.08%
NIPPON SHEET GLASS COMPANY, LIMITED 542 Delayed Quote.-5.57%
NIPPON SUISAN KAISHA, LTD. 500 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
M3, INC. 4016 Delayed Quote.-9.04%
AGC INC. 4225 Delayed Quote.-9.33%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 340 Delayed Quote.-14.18%