Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Nikkei 225
  4. News
  5. Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese PM, Pfizer CEO discuss delivery of additional vaccine doses in 2021 to Japan

04/17/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan this year, Nikkei reported.

Pfizer confirmed in an email that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla met with Suga virtually to discuss vaccine supply on the last day of Suga's three-day visit to Washington. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved in Japan.

Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that Suga asked Pfizer to provide more vaccine doses.

Inoculations of Japan's sizable elderly population began on Monday, but some experts cautioned that the general population may not have access to vaccination until late summer or even winter because of constrained supplies.

Japan was among the last major economies to begin COVID-19 inoculations when it started in mid-February, after domestic trials to ensure safety.

Only 0.9% of the Japanese public received their first vaccine shot as of Friday, compared with 2.5% in South Korea, and 48% in the United Kingdom.

Japan's top health experts have acknowledged that the COVID-19 pandemic has entered a fourth wave.

Japan has exhibited "poor performance" in containing virus transmission, along with limited testing capacity and a slow vaccination rollout, according to a commentary of health experts published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday.

Tokyo's Olympics chief said on Friday that Japan was committed to holding a safe Games this summer, as a surge in COVID-19 cases prompted an expansion of contagion controls and with fresh calls for the Games to again be postponed or canceled.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet and Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
All news about NIKKEI 225
05:20pJapanese PM, Pfizer CEO discuss delivery of additional vaccine doses in 2021 ..
RE
01:56pJapanese PM Suga asks Pfizer to send Japan more COVID-19 vaccines - Nikkei
RE
04/16World stocks at new peaks on strong China, U.S. data
RE
04/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Week With Fresh Records
DJ
04/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Week With Fresh Records
DJ
04/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Look to Extend Winning Streak
DJ
04/16CVC DELAYS TOSHIBA BUYOUT OFFER AFTE : Nikkei
RE
04/16TOSHIBA  : CVC delays Toshiba buyout offer after CEO change - Nikkei
RE
04/16TOSHIBA  : CVC delays Toshiba buyout offer after CEO swap - Nikkei
RE
04/16World stocks scale fresh peaks on strong China, U.S. data
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
04/16Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps
RE
04/16BRIDGESTONE  : Announces 10.2 Billion Investment In Cutting-Edge Equipment at Sh..
AQ
04/16TOYOTA TSUSHO  : Japanese VC Samurai Incubate Closes $18.6m Fund for African Sta..
AQ
04/16HITACHI  : Local Production of Hitachi Automatic Analyzer 3500 to Commence in Ch..
AQ
04/16E-commerce pioneer Wenzel launches 'Amazon on steroids'
RE
04/16KYOCERA  : Launches Rugged, Reliable, FirstNet Ready DuraXE Epic with AT&T
BU
04/16NISSAN MOTOR  : to furlough 800 workers at its UK plant as chip shortage cuts pr..
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
TOHO CO., LTD. 4735 End-of-day quote.3.95%
MARUI GROUP CO., LTD. 2206 End-of-day quote.3.18%
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD. 3432 End-of-day quote.3.06%
M3, INC. 8400 End-of-day quote.3.02%
INPEX CORPORATION 776 End-of-day quote.2.92%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 3850 End-of-day quote.-2.28%
HITACHI ZOSEN CORPORATION 809 End-of-day quote.-2.29%
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4547 End-of-day quote.-2.74%
SCREEN HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 10640 End-of-day quote.-2.92%
TOKYO ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY HOLDINGS, INCORPORATED 322 End-of-day quote.-4.73%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ