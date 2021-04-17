Japanese PM, Pfizer CEO discuss delivery of additional vaccine doses in 2021 to Japan

April 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga
asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide
additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan this year,
Nikkei reported.
Pfizer confirmed in an email that Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla
met with Suga virtually to discuss vaccine supply on the last
day of Suga's three-day visit to Washington. The Pfizer/BioNTech
vaccine is the only one approved in Japan.
Japan's Nikkei newspaper reported earlier that Suga asked
Pfizer to provide more vaccine doses.
Inoculations of Japan's sizable elderly population began on
Monday, but some experts cautioned that the general population
may not have access to vaccination until late summer or even
winter because of constrained supplies.
Japan was among the last major economies to begin COVID-19
inoculations when it started in mid-February, after domestic
trials to ensure safety.
Only 0.9% of the Japanese public received their first
vaccine shot as of Friday, compared with 2.5% in South Korea,
and 48% in the United Kingdom.
Japan's top health experts have acknowledged that the
COVID-19 pandemic has entered a fourth wave.
Japan has exhibited "poor performance" in containing virus
transmission, along with limited testing capacity and a slow
vaccination rollout, according to a commentary of health experts
published in the British Medical Journal on Wednesday.
Tokyo's Olympics chief said on Friday that Japan was
committed to holding a safe Games this summer, as a surge in
COVID-19 cases prompted an expansion of contagion controls and
with fresh calls for the Games to again be postponed or
canceled.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet and Cynthia Osterman)