Japanese PM Suga asks Pfizer to send Japan more COVID-19 vaccines - Nikkei
04/17/2021 | 01:56pm EDT
April 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga
asked U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc on Saturday to provide
additional supplies of COVID-19 vaccine to Japan, Nikkei
reported, citing Japanese officials.
Suga made the request during a telephone call with Pfizer
CEO Albert Bourla on the last day of a three-day visit to
Washington, according to the report https://s.nikkei.com/3tFjb4E.
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; editing by John
Stonestreet)