Japanese PM Suga seen holding off on calling snap election this year - Yomiuri

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide
Suga is likely to hold off calling a snap election this year as
the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the economy, the
Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.
Such a decision would reflect Suga's intention to focus on
measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus and cushion
the economic blow from the pandemic, several government and
ruling party lawmakers said, according to the paper.
Public opinion polls have shown strong support for Suga
since he took office two weeks ago, prompting speculation that
he could take advantage of it and call a snap election soon.
Suga won the leadership race for the ruling Liberal
Democratic Party (LDP) last month, taking over as prime minister
after Shinzo Abe resigned citing health reasons. A lower house
election does not have to be held until October 2021.
In an interview with the Nikkei business daily published on
Thursday, LDP heavyweight and Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai
also quashed speculation of an early general election.
"There are serious issues before us right now," he was
quoted as saying. "The prime minister has made the right
decision to focus on resolving those problems."
(Reporting by Leika Kihara and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Tom
Hogue and Stephen Coates)