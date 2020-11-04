Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares end higher, all eyes on U.S. election results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 01:45am EST

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rose on Wednesday as markets cautiously eyed the U.S. presidential election results, while gains were capped as voting projections showed a tight race between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

The benchmark Nikkei share average rose 1.72% to close at 23,695.23, after rallying more than 2% in early trade to its highest level since February.

The broader Topix gained 1.2% to 1,627.25.

Investors had initially priced in a possible Democratic sweep by Biden, which could ease political risk while promising a huge boost to fiscal stimulus.

But gains were capped as worries of a contested election returned after Trump took the lead over Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states.

"While the outcome is still not concrete, stocks seem to be moving in the direction of pricing in a higher probability of a Trump win," said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.

Incoming election results "indirectly took Japan's renewable energy-related stocks lower," such as Renova, Matsumoto said.

"Although Biden's (clean energy) plan does not have direct link to Japan, there were speculations that a Biden presidency would lead to Japan's shift from coal-fired thermal power to renewable energy," he said.

Renova, a company engaged in renewable energy generation business, fell 6.36%.

Leading gains among the top 30 core Topix were Recruit Holdings Co Ltd up 5.16 %, followed by Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd.

Among the largest percentage gainers in the index were Fujikura Ltd up 27.92%, followed by NTT Data Corp gaining 11.04 % after both firms logged better-than-expected earnings results for the fiscal year ending March.

Elsewhere, the Mothers Index of start-up firm shares snapped four consecutive sessions of losses and jumped more than 5.3%, marking its biggest daily gain since early May. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu and Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED 3.91% 2855.5 End-of-day quote.18.52%
FUJIKURA LTD. 2.91% 283 End-of-day quote.-37.39%
JAPAN EXCHANGE GROUP, INC. 0.45% 2554 End-of-day quote.32.33%
MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION 3.04% 1967 End-of-day quote.-33.93%
NEXON CO., LTD. -0.65% 2900 End-of-day quote.100.00%
NIDEC CORPORATION 1.19% 10625 End-of-day quote.41.62%
NIKKEI 225 1.72% 23695.23 Real-time Quote.-1.53%
NINTENDO CO., LTD. 1.07% 57590 End-of-day quote.30.98%
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. 0.59% 2058 End-of-day quote.-15.69%
NTT DATA CORPORATION 1.02% 1187 End-of-day quote.-19.09%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 4.48% 4148 End-of-day quote.1.20%
RENOVA, INC. 2.10% 1698 End-of-day quote.43.65%
YAMAHA CORPORATION 3.25% 5080 End-of-day quote.-16.45%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION -10.61% 648.2 End-of-day quote.40.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKKEI 225
01:59aStocks sweat out election nailbiter, safe-haven bonds get bid
RE
01:45aJapanese shares end higher, all eyes on U.S. election results
RE
12:04aIndia's services activity grows in October for first time in eight months
RE
11/03Stocks led higher by tech, bonds rally on election nailbiter
RE
11/03Stocks swing higher, bonds rally as U.S. vote goes to the wire
RE
11/03Japan shares rise as investors eye U.S. election results
RE
11/03Japan's nikkei average futures up 2.19% in early trade
RE
11/03WEEKLY PORTFOLIOS REPORT : Staying on course despite the second wave
11/03TRACKINSIGHT : Steep Selloff amid COVID-19 Pandemic
TI
11/03Hong Kong shares end higher as energy, financials boost
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
01:25aRICOH : Financial Announcement
PU
01:15aRICOH : Revision to Consolidated Results and Dividend Forecasts for Fiscal Year ..
PU
01:10aFAST RETAILING : UNIQLO Monthly Sales Information of Japan (October 2020)
PU
01:10aSOFTBANK : Earnings Results for Q2 FY2020
PU
01:10aSOFTBANK : Consolidated Financial Report for the Six Months Ended September 30, ..
PU
12:11aSUBARU : raises profit outlook as U.S. market rebounds more than expected
RE
11/03MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL : Condensed Consolidated Financial Information for the First..
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NIPPON EXPRESS CO., LTD. 6450 End-of-day quote.10.26%
KEISEI ELECTRIC RAILWAY CO., LTD. 3115 End-of-day quote.6.86%
KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD. 1325 End-of-day quote.6.85%
KONICA MINOLTA, INC. 282 End-of-day quote.6.82%
NTN CORPORATION 204 End-of-day quote.6.25%
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. 3730 End-of-day quote.-2.86%
PACIFIC METALS CO., LTD. 1547 End-of-day quote.-3.49%
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 1425 End-of-day quote.-4.55%
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 2624 End-of-day quote.-4.72%
Z HOLDINGS CORPORATION 648.2 End-of-day quote.-10.61%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group