Japanese shares end higher as upbeat earnings forecasts aid sentiment

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed higher on
Monday, after two straight sessions of declines, as upbeat
earnings forecasts and gains in beaten-down chipmakers lifted
sentiment.
The Nikkei share average ended 1.55% higher at
28,091.05 and the broader Topix gained 1.16% to
1,829.84.
"Investors are buying shares that were sold more than they
should have last week," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment
strategist, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities. "Last
week's sell-downs were driven by sentimental reasons."
Japanese stocks had tumbled for two days as investors grew
nervous about further market turbulences in the U.S. caused by
the headline-grabbing battle between retail investors and funds
that specialise in shorting stocks.
Asian shares also rallied and U.S. stock futures recouped
early losses as newly empowered retail investors turned their
attention to precious metals, promising a respite to some
hard-hit hedge funds.
NEC surged 12.81%, making it the biggest gainer in
the Nikkei 225 index, after the computer network services
company reported a 5.7% rise in its nine-month operating profit,
followed by Toto which jumped 12.44% after the toilet
maker raised its profit outlook.
Chip-related shares gained, with Nidec gaining
2.49%, Keyence rising 2.74% and Advantest
rising 1.93%.
Game maker Nintendo rose 3.4% ahead of its earnings
report on Monday.
However, some stocks declined despite the upbeat forecasts
as investors had already priced in the revisions. Electronic
component makers Murata fell 3.32% and TDK
declined 4.68%.
Panasonic edged down 0.89% after the home electric
appliances maker said it would cease production of its own solar
panels.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita in Tokyo; editing by Uttaresh.V)