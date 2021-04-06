Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares end lower on profit booking; spike in COVID-19 cases hits sentiment

04/06/2021 | 02:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on Tuesday as investors booked profits from recent rallies, while worries about the economic impact from a possible fourth wave of the COVID-19 in the nation hurt sentiment.

Nikkei share average fell 1.3% to close at 29,696.63, after hitting the 30,000 mark for the first time in more than two weeks on Monday. The broader Topix lost 1.47% to close at 1,954.34.

"Investors sold stocks after a sharp gain in the past few days," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

"They are also concerned about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in and outside Japan. The Japanese government's measures may not have any effect on preventing the virus spread, which means the economy could continue to be damaged."

Index heavyweights Fast Retailing, an operator of Uniqlo brand clothing stores, fell 1.5% while SoftBank Group lost 1.12% and Tokyo Electron lost 2.27%.

Pandemic-beaten leisure stocks, which rebounded this year, fell, with ANA Holdings losing 2.31% and Japan Airlines dropping 2.44%. Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental Land fell 1.87%.

Japanese health authorities said on Monday they were concerned that variants of the coronavirus are driving a nascent fourth wave in the pandemic with just 109 days remaining until the Tokyo Olympics.

The announcement of Credit Suisse Group of an estimated loss of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) from its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP made investors wary about potential losses at other financial firms, said Mitsubishi UFJ's Fujito.

The Topix sub-index for banks was the third worst performer among the 33 sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Mizuho Financial Group dropped 2.83%, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 2.25% and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.06%.

Tracking a 4% decline in oil prices, oil and gas explorers Inpex lost 2.83% and Japan Petroleum Exploration slipped 2.1%. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2.34% 2580 End-of-day quote.13.31%
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG 2.61% 10.16 Delayed Quote.-10.88%
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.35% 92600 End-of-day quote.0.14%
INPEX CORPORATION 0.39% 777 End-of-day quote.39.75%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 1.61% 2464 End-of-day quote.23.51%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD. -0.10% 2093 End-of-day quote.11.57%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 3.05% 610.6 End-of-day quote.33.87%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.81% 1626.5 End-of-day quote.24.40%
NIKKEI 225 -1.30% 29696.63 Real-time Quote.8.78%
ORIENTAL LAND CO., LTD. 0.00% 16875 End-of-day quote.-0.97%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 2.10% 9993 End-of-day quote.24.01%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 3.21% 4053 End-of-day quote.27.13%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 0.36% 50630 End-of-day quote.31.85%
All news about NIKKEI 225
03:11aStocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery
RE
02:58aJapanese shares end lower on profit booking; spike in COVID-19 cases hits sen..
RE
02:40aStocks scale fresh peak as U.S. and China lead recovery
RE
12:14aChina stocks fall as healthcare, consumer companies weigh
RE
04/05NIKKEI 225  : Japan's Household Spending Continues Decline In February
MT
04/05Japanese shares fall on profit booking, checking U.S. rates
RE
04/05Stocks gain on U.S. recovery prospects but dollar pauses for breath
RE
04/05Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.57% in early trade
RE
04/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes ..
RE
04/05S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion
RE
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
03:06aFAST RETAILING  : Expanded Ariake Office to Accelerate Transition to Digital Con..
PU
03:01aOLYMPUS  : Notice Concerning Termination of the Consolidated Subsidiary (Sub-sub..
PU
02:32aNIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA  : Notice of Recurring Profit Forecast for the Fis..
PU
02:24aPANASONIC ENVIRONMENT VISION 2050 : Panasonic Realizes Its First Zero CO2 Factor..
PU
02:08aKDDI  : Notice Regarding the Results of Repurchase of Own Shares
PU
12:50aMUFG says to stick with some coal lending, even as green pressure mounts
RE
12:32aTOYOTA MOTOR  : "WHO IS THE FASTEST GR DRIVER?"Outline of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT..
PU
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. 4075 End-of-day quote.5.71%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 3920 End-of-day quote.5.66%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 2609 End-of-day quote.4.86%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 2328 End-of-day quote.4.65%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 596.8 End-of-day quote.4.30%
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. 5510 End-of-day quote.-1.08%
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3395 End-of-day quote.-1.45%
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION 6670 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 5334 End-of-day quote.-1.59%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 5041 End-of-day quote.-2.87%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ