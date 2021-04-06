Japanese shares end lower on profit booking; spike in COVID-19 cases hits sentiment

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares closed lower on
Tuesday as investors booked profits from recent rallies, while
worries about the economic impact from a possible fourth wave of
the COVID-19 in the nation hurt sentiment.
Nikkei share average fell 1.3% to close at
29,696.63, after hitting the 30,000 mark for the first time in
more than two weeks on Monday. The broader Topix lost
1.47% to close at 1,954.34.
"Investors sold stocks after a sharp gain in the past few
days," said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.
"They are also concerned about the increasing number of
COVID-19 cases in and outside Japan. The Japanese government's
measures may not have any effect on preventing the virus spread,
which means the economy could continue to be damaged."
Index heavyweights Fast Retailing, an operator of
Uniqlo brand clothing stores, fell 1.5% while SoftBank Group
lost 1.12% and Tokyo Electron lost 2.27%.
Pandemic-beaten leisure stocks, which rebounded this year,
fell, with ANA Holdings losing 2.31% and Japan Airlines
dropping 2.44%. Tokyo Disney Resort operator Oriental
Land fell 1.87%.
Japanese health authorities said on Monday they were
concerned that variants of the coronavirus are driving a nascent
fourth wave in the pandemic with just 109 days remaining until
the Tokyo Olympics.
The announcement of Credit Suisse Group of an
estimated loss of 4.4 billion Swiss francs ($4.7 billion) from
its relationship with Archegos Capital Management LP made
investors wary about potential losses at other financial firms,
said Mitsubishi UFJ's Fujito.
The Topix sub-index for banks was the third worst
performer among the 33 sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Mizuho Financial Group dropped 2.83%, while
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 2.25% and
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.06%.
Tracking a 4% decline in oil prices, oil and gas explorers
Inpex lost 2.83% and Japan Petroleum Exploration
slipped 2.1%.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)