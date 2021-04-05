Japanese shares fall on profit booking, checking U.S. rates

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares gave up early
gains and slipped on Tuesday, as investors booked profits from
recent rallies and treaded with caution as they await clues over
the direction of U.S. interest rates.
Nikkei share average lost 0.81% to 29,844.81 by 0208
GMT, after hitting the 30,000 mark for the first time in more
than two weeks on Monday. The broader Topix fell 0.74%
to 1,968.80
"Investors who bought stocks when the Nikkei hit the 30,000
mark earlier this year were disappointed when the index fell
well below that level. Those who do not want to repeat that risk
were selling the shares today," said Takatoshi Itoshima,
strategist at Pictet Asset Management.
"The market fundamental is strong. But ultimately the
stimulus packages in the U.S. and the direction of the long term
interest rates could determine the move of the Japanese market."
U.S. Treasury yields edged lower overnight, as investors
paused recent selling of government bonds, though the uptrend in
rates remained intact following Friday's blockbuster jobs
report.
Index heavyweights Fast Retailing, an operator of
Uniqlo brand clothing stores, fell 1.44% and Tokyo Electron
lost 1.62%.
Mizuho Financial Group dropped 2.43% after the bank
said it would revise its IT contingency plans by the end of
June, as it suffered four systems glitches during two weeks from
February to March.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.28% and
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 1.85%.
Tracking a 4% decline in oil prices, oil and gas explorers
Inpex lost 2.45% and Japan Petroleum Exploration
slipped 1.77%.
The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix
names were Hitachi, up 1.12 %, followed by Kao
.
The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Takeda
Pharmaceutical , down 2.51%, followed by Mizuho
Financial Group.
There were 61 advancers on the Nikkei index against 160
decliners.
(Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)