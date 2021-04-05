Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares fall on profit booking, checking U.S. rates

04/05/2021 | 10:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 6 (Reuters) - Japanese shares gave up early gains and slipped on Tuesday, as investors booked profits from recent rallies and treaded with caution as they await clues over the direction of U.S. interest rates.

Nikkei share average lost 0.81% to 29,844.81 by 0208 GMT, after hitting the 30,000 mark for the first time in more than two weeks on Monday. The broader Topix fell 0.74% to 1,968.80

"Investors who bought stocks when the Nikkei hit the 30,000 mark earlier this year were disappointed when the index fell well below that level. Those who do not want to repeat that risk were selling the shares today," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"The market fundamental is strong. But ultimately the stimulus packages in the U.S. and the direction of the long term interest rates could determine the move of the Japanese market."

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower overnight, as investors paused recent selling of government bonds, though the uptrend in rates remained intact following Friday's blockbuster jobs report.

Index heavyweights Fast Retailing, an operator of Uniqlo brand clothing stores, fell 1.44% and Tokyo Electron lost 1.62%.

Mizuho Financial Group dropped 2.43% after the bank said it would revise its IT contingency plans by the end of June, as it suffered four systems glitches during two weeks from February to March.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lost 2.28% and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group fell 1.85%.

Tracking a 4% decline in oil prices, oil and gas explorers Inpex lost 2.45% and Japan Petroleum Exploration slipped 1.77%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were Hitachi, up 1.12 %, followed by Kao .

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Takeda Pharmaceutical , down 2.51%, followed by Mizuho Financial Group.

There were 61 advancers on the Nikkei index against 160 decliners. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 2.35% 92600 End-of-day quote.0.14%
HITACHI, LTD. -0.93% 4901 End-of-day quote.20.57%
INPEX CORPORATION 0.39% 777 End-of-day quote.39.75%
JAPAN PETROLEUM EXPLORATION CO., LTD. -0.10% 2093 End-of-day quote.11.57%
KAO CORPORATION 0.35% 7427 End-of-day quote.-6.81%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 3.05% 610.6 End-of-day quote.33.87%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 2.81% 1626.5 End-of-day quote.24.40%
NIKKEI 225 0.79% 30089.25 Real-time Quote.8.78%
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD. 0.16% 19190 End-of-day quote.6.37%
SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 3.21% 4053 End-of-day quote.27.13%
TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITED -0.42% 4024 End-of-day quote.7.16%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 0.36% 50630 End-of-day quote.31.85%
All news about NIKKEI 225
12:14aChina stocks fall as healthcare, consumer companies weigh
RE
04/05NIKKEI 225  : Japan's Household Spending Continues Decline In February
MT
04/05Japanese shares fall on profit booking, checking U.S. rates
RE
04/05Stocks gain on U.S. recovery prospects but dollar pauses for breath
RE
04/05Stocks gain on U.S. recovery prospects but dollar pauses for breath
RE
04/05Japan's nikkei average futures up 0.57% in early trade
RE
04/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes ..
RE
04/05S&P 500 sets record high, crypto market cap passes $2 trillion
RE
04/05S&P 500 heads for record high, crypto market cap passes $2 tln
RE
04/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Climb to Records on Signs of an Economic Reb..
DJ
More news
News of the index components NIKKEI 225
12:32aTOYOTA MOTOR  : "WHO IS THE FASTEST GR DRIVER?"Outline of TOYOTA GAZOO Racing GT..
PU
12:27aSHIN ETSU CHEMICAL  : Opens a Website for Silicone Products for the Indian Marke..
BU
12:08aISUZU MOTORS  : Silicon Valley self-driving startup Gatik works with Isuzu to bu..
RE
12:08aMARUBENI  : Sales Agent Agreement Concluded for Industrial Park in Quang Ninh Pr..
PU
12:04aRICOH  : Establishment of the Ricoh Group's Human Rights Policy
PU
04/05MITSUBISHI HEAVY INDUSTRIES  : unit opens technical transport hub in Singapore
AQ
04/05HONDA MOTOR  : Museum in northeastern Japan to put HondaJet aircraft on display
AQ
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES, LTD. 4075 End-of-day quote.5.71%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 3920 End-of-day quote.5.66%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 2609 End-of-day quote.4.86%
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 2328 End-of-day quote.4.65%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. 596.8 End-of-day quote.4.30%
TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. 5510 End-of-day quote.-1.08%
COMSYS HOLDINGS CORPORATION 3395 End-of-day quote.-1.45%
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION 6670 End-of-day quote.-1.48%
RECRUIT HOLDINGS CO., LTD. 5334 End-of-day quote.-1.59%
SUZUKI MOTOR CORPORATION 5041 End-of-day quote.-2.87%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ