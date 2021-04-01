Japanese shares rally on hopes of earnings recovery, chip output hike

TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) - Japanese shares rallied on
Friday, on hopes of earnings recovery and gains in
semiconductor-related shares as they look to raise their outputs
to deal with a global shortage of chips.
The Nikkei share average rose 1.13% to 29,720.62,
reaching its highest level in two weeks. The broader Topix
added 0.57% to 1,968.76.
"We are entering a phase where the stock market rallies even
as interest rates rise because of strong earnings growth. This
stage will eventually lead to an overheated market but we are
not there yet," said Masayuki Kubota, chief strategist at
Rakuten Securities.
Nippon Electric Glass rose 3.9% after the
manufacturer of glass products used for cars and flat panel
displays revised up its earnings outlook, citing stronger
shipments.
Semi-conductor related shares continued to lead the market
as the industry looks set to boost manufacturing amid a global
shortage of chips.
Advantest gained 3.4%, while Tokyo Electron
rose 2.8% and Screen Holdings added 2.7%.
The bullish sentiment was also fuelled by U.S. President Joe
Biden's $2 trillion spending plan that included a call to spend
$50 billion in chip manufacturing and other technology research,
said Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities.
The broader electronic machinery sector also gained, with
Sony Group rising 4.3%, while strength in global tech
shares supported Softbank Group, which rose 3.6%.
Automakers were another bright spot, drawing additional help
from the yen's decline in recent weeks.
Mazda Motor gained 2.7%, while Suzuki Motor
rose 2.1%.
On the other hand, investors rotated out of value shares,
which had seen sharp recovery in the past couple of months, such
as shippers.
Nippon Yusen dropped 2.6%, while Mitsui OSK Lines
lost 1.9%.
Value shares underperformed, with Topix value
rising just 0.15%, compared with 1.0% gains in Topix Growth
.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; editing by Uttaresh.V)