Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Nikkei 225    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Japanese shares slump after tumultuous Trump-Biden debate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 02:28am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japanese shares fell on Wednesday, tracking decline in U.S. stock futures after a combative debate between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden increased concerns about an indecisive election outcome.

The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 1.5% to 23,185.12, pulling back from a seven-month high reached in the previous session. The broader Topix ended down 1.97% at 1,625.49.

Both candidates battled fiercely over Trump's leadership on the coronavirus pandemic, the economy and the integrity of the upcoming election.

Neither candidate emerged from the debate with a clear advantage in what is expected to be a close election that may not yield an apparent winner, which is unsettling investors in riskier assets such as equities, traders and analysts said.

"Uncertainty about the U.S. election has actually increased," said Daiju Aoki, regional chief investment officer for Japan at UBS Securities.

"Trump had been doing better in the polls but Biden was able to make his points and appeal directly to voters. Increased uncertainty should weigh on Japanese equities."

The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc down 4.59%, followed by Mizuho Financial Group Inc losing 3.78%.

The stocks that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names were wireless carrier NTT Docomo Inc up 20.92%, followed by venture fund SoftBank Group Corp gaining 0.5%.

NTT Docomo shares surged for a second day after its parent NTT launched a $40 billion bid to take the wireless carrier private. There were 19 advancers in the Nikkei index against 205 decliners.

Sentiment is likely to remain weak because the presidential election is extremely hard to predict, meaning it is difficult for investors who are already long in equities to increase their positions further, traders said.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 1.44 billion, compared to the average of 1.14 billion in the past 30 days. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AOKI HOLDINGS INC. -1.92% 561 End-of-day quote.-50.40%
BERLI JUCKER 1.37% 37 End-of-day quote.-11.90%
DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED -0.27% 3273 End-of-day quote.35.85%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 3.57% 17.7 Delayed Quote.-52.91%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY -1.05% 9.38 Delayed Quote.-40.86%
HP INC. 0.32% 18.92 Delayed Quote.-7.93%
INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP - Q.P.S.C. 2.30% 0.622 End-of-day quote.10.28%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. -2.84% 547 End-of-day quote.-44.41%
J. FRONT RETAILING CO., LTD. -2.68% 691 End-of-day quote.-54.84%
KDDI CORPORATION -4.14% 2665 End-of-day quote.-18.08%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -2.45% 2589 End-of-day quote.-10.72%
MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.11% 436.1 End-of-day quote.-26.48%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.85% 1362 End-of-day quote.-19.07%
NIKKEI 225 -1.50% 23185.12 Real-time Quote.-0.61%
NIPPON ELECTRIC GLASS CO., LTD. -0.24% 2069 End-of-day quote.-15.24%
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION -2.85% 2230.5 End-of-day quote.-19.10%
NTT DATA CORPORATION 1.93% 1423 End-of-day quote.-3.00%
NTT DOCOMO, INC. 15.78% 3213 End-of-day quote.5.76%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.51% 6437 End-of-day quote.35.34%
VENTURE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.04% 19.45 End-of-day quote.20.06%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NIKKEI 225
02:28aJapanese shares slump after tumultuous Trump-Biden debate
RE
01:52aGlobal stocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution
RE
01:47aStocks pull back as acrimonious U.S. debate stokes caution
RE
12:40aChina shares rise on upbeat factory surveys, consumer stocks boost
RE
12:02aJapan financial regulator orders two banks to report on vote count errors, Ni..
RE
09/29Japan financial regulator orders two banks to report on vote count errors, Ni..
RE
09/29Japanese shares edge lower as cautious traders watch Trump-Biden debate
RE
09/29Asian markets dip as investors brace for U.S. presidential debate
RE
09/29Japan's nikkei average futures down 0.3% in early trade
RE
09/29Asian markets point to mixed open as investors await U.S. presidential debate
RE
More news
Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop NIKKEI 225
NTT DOCOMO, INC. 3213 End-of-day quote.15.78%
HINO MOTORS, LTD. 688 End-of-day quote.5.04%
CYBERAGENT, INC. 6400 End-of-day quote.3.56%
FUJITSU LIMITED 14670 End-of-day quote.2.91%
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED 27800 End-of-day quote.2.87%
SEIKO EPSON CORPORATION 1244 End-of-day quote.-3.34%
OSAKA GAS CO., LTD. 2080 End-of-day quote.-3.57%
TOYOBO CO., LTD. 1499 End-of-day quote.-3.60%
ALPS ALPINE CO., LTD. 1441 End-of-day quote.-4.00%
KDDI CORPORATION 2665 End-of-day quote.-4.14%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group