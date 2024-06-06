June 7 (Reuters) - Japan's Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SEC) is considering recommending financial authorities punish a bank and two securities companies under Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group for allegedly sharing customer information without consent, the Nikkei reported on Friday.

The SEC aimed to investigate MUFG Bank, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, and Morgan Stanley MUFG Securities, the report said, citing sources.

The Nikkei added that the bank and two securities companies shared unauthorized non-public information, including details of a 2021 business merger involving a Japanese materials maker and a foreign company.

"MUFG Bank is suspected of violating multiple laws and regulations, including hinting at preferential lending rates on the condition of entering into business with group securities companies," the Japanese business daily said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Devika Syamnath)