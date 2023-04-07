Advanced search
  Homepage
  Indexes
  Nikkei 225
  News
  Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
End-of-day quote  -  2023-04-07
27518.31 PTS   +0.17%
NIKKEI 225 Index Falls 1.87% This Week to 27518.31 -- Data Talk

04/07/2023 | 11:28am EDT
The NIKKEI 225 Index is down 523.17 points or 1.87% this week to 27518.31


--Largest one-week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 17, 2023

--Snaps a two-week winning streak

--Today it is up 45.68 points or 0.17%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Up seven of the past 10 trading days

--Off 29.29% from its record close of 38915.87 hit Friday, Dec. 29, 1989

--Off 5.83% from its 52-week high of 29222.77 hit Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Up 7.00% from its 52-week low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Rose 1.97% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 3.86% from its 2023 closing high of 28623.15 hit Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Up 7.00% from its 2023 closing low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1423.81 points or 5.46%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-23 1128ET

Heatmap : ETF components iShares
fermer