    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
End-of-day quote  -  2022-12-30
26094.50 PTS   +0.00%
China's Economic Recovery Prospects Lift Most Asian Markets Friday
MT
NIKKEI 225 Index Falls 9.37% This Year to 26094.50 -- Data Talk
DJ
Japan's Nikkei Closes Flat Friday, Ends 2022 With 9.4% Loss
MT
NIKKEI 225 Index Falls 9.37% This Year to 26094.50 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 06:22am EST
The NIKKEI 225 Index is down 2697.21 points or 9.37% this year to 26094.50


--Largest one-year point and percentage decline since year end 2018

--Snaps a three-year winning streak

--This quarter it is up 157.29 points or 0.61%

--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 3rd quarter 2021

--Snaps a four-quarter losing streak

--This month it is down 1874.49 points or 6.70%

--Largest one-month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two-month winning streak

--This week it is down 140.75 points or 0.54%

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 1806.51 points or 6.47% over the last three weeks

--Largest three-week point and percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 30, 2022

--Down four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 0.83 point or 0.003%

--Snaps a two-trading-day losing streak

--Off 32.95% from its record close of 38915.87 hit Friday, Dec. 29, 1989

--Off 11.04% from its 52-week high of 29332.16 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.57% from its 52-week low of 24717.53 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Down 9.37% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.04% from its 2022 closing high of 29332.16 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 5.57% from its 2022 closing low of 24717.53 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 0621ET

