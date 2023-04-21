NIKKEI 225 Index Rises 0.25% This Week to 28564.37 -- Data Talk

The NIKKEI 225 Index is up 70.90 points or 0.25% this week to 28564.37
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 1046.06 points or 3.80% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023
--Up six of the past eight weeks
--Today it is down 93.20 points or 0.33%
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, April 6, 2023
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 26.60% from its record close of 38915.87 hit Friday, Dec. 29, 1989
--Today's closing value is the fifth highest this year
--Off 2.25% from its 52-week high of 29222.77 hit Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
--Up 11.07% from its 52-week low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Rose 5.38% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.33% from its 2023 closing high of 28658.83 hit Tuesday, April 18, 2023
--Up 11.07% from its 2023 closing low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 1.86%
--Year-to-date it is up 2469.87 points or 9.47%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
