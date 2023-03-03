NIKKEI 225 Index Rises 1.73% This Week to 27927.47 -- Data Talk

The NIKKEI 225 Index is up 473.99 points, or 1.73%, this week to 27927.47

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Snaps a two-week losing streak

--Up six of the past eight weeks

--Today it is up 428.60 points or 1.56%

--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023

--Up three of the past four trading days

--Off 28.24% from its record close of 38915.87 hit Friday, Dec. 29, 1989

--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Off 4.43% from its 52-week high of 29222.77 hit Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Up 12.99% from its 52-week low of 24717.53 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022

--Rose 7.47% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 8.60% from its 2023 closing low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1832.97 points or 7.02%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-03-23 0624ET