NIKKEI 225 Index Rises 1.73% This Week to 27927.47 -- Data Talk

The NIKKEI 225 Index is up 473.99 points, or 1.73%, this week to 27927.47
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023
--Snaps a two-week losing streak
--Up six of the past eight weeks
--Today it is up 428.60 points or 1.56%
--Largest one-day point and percentage gain since Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023
--Up three of the past four trading days
--Off 28.24% from its record close of 38915.87 hit Friday, Dec. 29, 1989
--Highest closing value since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022
--Off 4.43% from its 52-week high of 29222.77 hit Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
--Up 12.99% from its 52-week low of 24717.53 hit Wednesday, March 9, 2022
--Rose 7.47% from 52 weeks ago
--Up 8.60% from its 2023 closing low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 1832.97 points or 7.02%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-03-23 0624ET