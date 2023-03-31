NIKKEI 225 Index Rises 7.46% This Quarter to 28041.48 -- Data Talk

The NIKKEI 225 Index is up 1946.98 points or 7.46% this quarter to 28041.48
--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020
--Up for two consecutive quarters
--Up 2104.27 points or 8.11% over the last two quarters
--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st quarter 2021
--This month it is up 595.92 points or 2.17%
--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023
--Up for three consecutive months
--Up 1946.98 points or 7.46% over the last three months
--Largest three-month point and percentage gain since Feb. 2021
--Up seven of the past nine months
--This week it is up 656.23 points or 2.40%
--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 707.69 points or 2.59% over the last two weeks
--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023
--Up four of the past five weeks
--Today it is up 258.55 points or 0.93%
--Up four of the past five trading days
--Off 27.94% from its record close of 38915.87 hit Friday, Dec. 29, 1989
--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year
--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023
--Off 4.04% from its 52-week high of 29222.77 hit Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022
--Up 9.04% from its 52-week low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Rose 1.36% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.03% from its 2023 closing high of 28623.15 hit Thursday, March 9, 2023
--Up 9.04% from its 2023 closing low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
--Year-to-date it is up 1946.98 points or 7.46%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-31-23 0652ET