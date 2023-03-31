Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. Nikkei 225
  4. News
  5. Summary
    N225   JP9010C00002

NIKKEI 225

(N225)
End-of-day quote  -  2023-03-31
28041.48 PTS   +0.93%
06:52aNIKKEI 225 Index Rises 7.46% This Quarter to 28041.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
06:48aStrong Industrial Reports Help Lift Asian Stock Markets
MT
06:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Traders Await Key Inflation Gauge
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
Summary

NIKKEI 225 Index Rises 7.46% This Quarter to 28041.48 -- Data Talk

03/31/2023 | 06:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The NIKKEI 225 Index is up 1946.98 points or 7.46% this quarter to 28041.48


--Largest one-quarter point and percentage gain since the 4th quarter 2020

--Up for two consecutive quarters

--Up 2104.27 points or 8.11% over the last two quarters

--Largest two-quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st quarter 2021

--This month it is up 595.92 points or 2.17%

--Largest one-month point and percentage gain since Jan. 2023

--Up for three consecutive months

--Up 1946.98 points or 7.46% over the last three months

--Largest three-month point and percentage gain since Feb. 2021

--Up seven of the past nine months

--This week it is up 656.23 points or 2.40%

--Largest one-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Jan. 27, 2023

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 707.69 points or 2.59% over the last two weeks

--Largest two-week point and percentage gain since the week ending Feb. 3, 2023

--Up four of the past five weeks

--Today it is up 258.55 points or 0.93%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 27.94% from its record close of 38915.87 hit Friday, Dec. 29, 1989

--Today's closing value is the sixth highest this year

--Highest closing value since Friday, March 10, 2023

--Off 4.04% from its 52-week high of 29222.77 hit Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022

--Up 9.04% from its 52-week low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Rose 1.36% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.03% from its 2023 closing high of 28623.15 hit Thursday, March 9, 2023

--Up 9.04% from its 2023 closing low of 25716.86 hit Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 1946.98 points or 7.46%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 0652ET

Chart NIKKEI 225
Duration : Period :
Nikkei 225 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NIKKEI 225
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
MITSUI & CO., LTD. 4116 Delayed Quote.7.61%
KOBE STEEL, LTD. 1053 Delayed Quote.4.15%
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION 3120 Delayed Quote.3.93%
JFE HOLDINGS, INC. 1679 Delayed Quote.3.83%
ISETAN MITSUKOSHI HOLDINGS LTD. 1482 Delayed Quote.3.56%
JAPAN TOBACCO, INC. 2798 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
SHARP CORPORATION 933 Delayed Quote.-1.69%
NIPPON YUSEN KABUSHIKI KAISHA 3089 Delayed Quote.-4.07%
MITSUI O.S.K. LINES LTD 3310 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
KAWASAKI KISEN KAISHA, LTD. 3025 Delayed Quote.-7.91%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
